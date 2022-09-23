Love Island series one cast: where are they now?

Sadly, her relationship with Max wasn't meant to be and the pair split just six weeks after leaving the villa. These days, Jess is a fashion and make-up artist. In January 2019, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Her son Presley was born in July 2019. Jess announced she was pregnant with her second child in November 2020 but sadly suffered a miscarriage five months later.

She is now an ambassador for Saying Goodbye, a leading global charity supporting those touched by baby loss.