We can't believe it's been eight years since the very first series of Love Island slow-mo walked on to our screens. The first series of Love Island began on 7 June 2015 with a live special of the show hosted by the late Caroline Flack on ITV2, and ended on 15 July 2015.
While Love Island 2022 definitely delivered (can you believe this time last year we had no idea who Ekin-Su was?), as soon as it ended we've just been counting down the days until the show returns to our screens early 2023 (because ITV2 have promised us two series of Love Island a year as of January). Until then, we'll just have to reminisce on all the seasons that helped us arrive at this beautiful moment in television history (and the official end to our already desolate social life).
Let's throw it back to the iconic series that made stars of the likes of Jon Clark, Joshua Ritchie and Hannah Elizabeth... Icons only time.
CHECK OUT Love Island series one cast: where are they now?
love island series 1 cast - where are they now
Jessica Hayes, along with Max Morley, became the first ever winner of the first series of the revamped show back in 2015.
Sadly, her relationship with Max wasn't meant to be and the pair split just six weeks after leaving the villa. These days, Jess is a fashion and make-up artist. In January 2019, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Her son Presley was born in July 2019. Jess announced she was pregnant with her second child in November 2020 but sadly suffered a miscarriage five months later.
She is now an ambassador for Saying Goodbye, a leading global charity supporting those touched by baby loss.
Max joined Love Island series one on day 14, and was crowned winner alongside Jessica Hayes.
After winning the show, Max went onto appear on Ex On The Beach. He's had a number of reality star girlfriends since finding fame including Charlotte Crosby and fellow Islanders Zara Holland and Laura Anderson.
Today is an avid cricket player and a full-time dad; he became a first time dad back in November last year.
Jon and Hannah were coupled up from the start of the first series, and finished in second place. They got engaged on the show but, sadly, it wasn't meant to be.
These days, Hannah is a proud mummy to Reggie, born November 2019. She's still modelling (she recently worked with Katie Price), and also runs a crystal healing class.
The reality TV obsessives among you (same) will know that Jon starred in TOWIE. He also dated Love Island 2017 star Chloe Crowhurst for a time.
Zoe and Jordan carried on dating for a short time after the show finished, but the romance was over by the end of the summer.
Jordan is now signed to a film featured artist agency. Whatever that means. He also flogs X-rated content on OnlyFans and is loved up with Instagram model Nina Joanne.
He has been in a relationship with model Nina Joanne for over three years.
Poor old Omar had a bit of a shocker after failing to find love and eventually being dumped from the island.
Omar doesn't give too much away about what he's up to now on his social media, but he does go on a hell of a lot of holidays and appears to be in a long-term relationship.
Joshua ended up coming in third place coupled up with pal Lauren Richardson.
These days, Joshua Ritchie is living his best reality TV life, having also appeared on Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating. His two-year relationship with Charlotte Crosby came to an end in November 2019 and he's since been linked to CGD co-star Olivia Bentley in the past.
He is now owner of 8020 Health Bar & Kitchen and Rezzo cocktail lounge in Bolton.
Luis and his former flame Cally actually managed to stay together after leaving the villa.
They now have an adorable daughter called Vienna but are sadly no longer together.
Series one finalists Lauren Richardson, Hannah Elizabeth, Jon Clark, Max Morley and Jess Hayes reunited in 2020 for Love Island: What Happened Next and fans were convinced there was still chemistry between one couple.