Married At First Sight UK cast REVEALED

Following a record-breaking season last year, Married At First Sight UK is back with a brand new series as a fresh batch of singles look for love and hope they find their happy-ever-after with a complete stranger, who they will meet on their wedding day.

With more episodes than ever, this series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before as eight couples meet for the very first time at the altar before their relationship is well and truly put to the test.

The couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glam ceremony before embarking on a luxury honeymoon and then moving in with each other AND their fellow couples. Cue the dramz…

Their relationships will be put under the microscope – by both their fellow brides and grooms and relationship experts Melanie Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C. Brunson – at weekly dinner parties and recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

Finally, at the end of the series, the couples will have to decide whether to recommit to their partner or go their separate ways in a high-stakes vow renewal.

So, just who is taking part?

CHECK OUT: the Married At First Sight UK cast

Gallery Married At First Sight UK series two cast 1 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 37

From: Manchester

Occupation: Digital designer A self-described "serial dater" for the last three years, Adrian is finally ready to settle down and is looking for an upbeat and positive partner to make him laugh. 2 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 32

From: London

Occupation: Dress designer A successful wedding dress designer and former Miss Great Britain, April is tired of being "always the bridal designer, never the bride" and is ready to put her love life in the hands of the relationship experts. 3 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 29

From: Derby

Occupation: Social worker Having come out of a 10-year relationship two years ago, Chanita feels now is the time for her to meet her future partner. Her big ambition is to be happily married with a family and a stable home. 4 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 31

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Recruitment HR coordinator Man about town Duka says women always fall at his feet, but they're never the right girl. He's bored of superficial women and wants an "Instagram girl" that looks after herself but can also have deep conversations. 5 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 40

From: Worcester

Occupation: Financial advisor Dad-of-four George has struggled to find that special someone who he can share his life with since divorcing his wife. A true and old fashioned romantic, he was heartbroken when his relationship with his wife broke down. 6 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 32

From: Blackpool

Occupation: Zero waste shop owner Small business-owner Jenna always hated the traditional concept of marriage and never saw herself walking down the aisle, but she wants to find love, commit to someone and build a long life together. 7 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 31

From: Cambridgeshire

Occupation: Dental Hygienist Jess says she has a habit of moving fast in relationships and skipping the "dating" bit. Jumping into something quickly does get her in trouble sometimes and she thinks that this is the main reason why she is still single. 8 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 29

From: Darlington

Occupation: Account manager By his own admission, Jordan is a "great catch". He owns his own home, has a great job, is close to his family and does all his own cooking but says he’s single because he’s too particular about what he wants. He wants to find true love and a real connection. 9 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 36

From: London

Occupation: Businesswoman Having left school at 16, Kasia not only managed to raise two children and have a successful career, but she’s also launched her own business, a successful body contouring clinic, through sheer graft and determination. Now that her kids are older, she’s decided to focus on herself and find a partner that she can settle down with forever. 10 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 42

From: London

Occupation: Business consultant Former Mr Ghana Kwame has travelled extensively, established himself in a successful career, got married, had kids and got divorced. He is now a successful bachelor who wants another chance at finding love. 11 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 49

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Waitress Originally from Canada, former dancer Lara has been married and divorced twice and has led a luxury lifestyle.

Her life is very different today though and having been single for 12 years, she still believes in fairy-tale romance and is forever looking for her prince, to introduce to her two sons. 12 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 31

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Dancer/performer Pjay is part of the world famous Dreamboys and has never been short of attention, yet he can’t seem to find the right person that he wants to settle down with. He tells him mum everything and his future wife will need her seal of approval! 13 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 51

From: Sheffield

Occupation: Sales advisor Richie considers himself to be deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever, and socially and emotionally intelligent. He

worked in the music industry for 23 years, and was constantly on the road, meeting new people, which he credits with keeping him young. 14 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 31

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Mental health care assistant Bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour, for as long as he can remember, Thomas has loved being the centre of attention. He’s extremely sociable, unapologetically loud, and not one to back down in an argument. He's looking for a partner to help balance him out. 15 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 31

From: St Albans

Occupation: PA Whitney isn’t short of male attention, but in order for her to settle down and commit, a man has got to tick all of her boxes. This has never happened. Finally, she feels ready to give someone a chance, and thinks that putting the responsibility of finding her partner into the experts’ hands might be her only solution. 16 of 16 CREDIT: E4 Age: 30

From: West Midlands

Occupation: Quantity surveyor Having recently turned 30, Zoe no longer wants to be known as a serial dater. She is bored with the stale repetition of dating and wants to settle down and eventually start a family.

This year's Married At First Sight UK is set to include two gay couples, a year after the show featured their same sex relationship. Dan and Matt are still together after deciding to settle down in Northern Ireland and have even discussed having children.

"Dan said [ he would like ] five kids and three dogs," Matt previously said, before Dan added, "But realistically, I think it will be three. But let's have one first and see how it goes!"

The only other couple still together from last series is Tayah and Adam who revealed they were expecting their first child together back in April. They later revealed they are having a girl.

