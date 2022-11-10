  1. Home
Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill ‘REUNITE’ as cosy photos emerge

'Same Paige different chapter'

Jacques and Paige
by Emily Vierke |
Posted

The internet is in a frenzy as a rather intriguing TikTok has surfaced of Paige Thorne, 25, getting up close and personal with ex-lover and fellow Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill, 23.

The Welsh brunette only recently ended things with Adam Collard amid claims he wasn’t as loyal as one would hope. Paige didn't hold back when addressing the cheating rumours and had a few choice words to say about Geordie Adam.

As for Jacques, rumours were floating around last month that he was dating Norwegian influencer Isabel Raad (who shares more than a passing resemblance to Paige, FYI). But with the recent news of him partying with Paige, who knows what's going on with the reality star's love life?

Paige and Jacques had a rather rocky time in the villa as the rugby player wasn’t completely faithful during his Casa Amor stint. Jacques was caught kissing two ladies while Paige was in the second villa and when she returned home to him having stayed loyal, she was, obviously, not particularly impressed with his actions.

Ultimately, Jacques quit the villa due to mental health reasons, resulting in Paige coupling up with returning bombshell Adam.

paige jacques love island
Paige and Jacques had a turbulent time in the villa ©ITV Pictures

Just a few weeks ago Jacques’ name popped up in conversation when Paige chatted to the always hilarious GKBarry (aka Grace Keeling) on her popular podcast Saving Grace.

When Grace quizzed Paige about whether she could see herself reigniting the fire between her and Jacques, Paige responded, “There has been some contact,” and confessed, “We had a vibe.”

Paige also teased a new "chapter" on Instagram as she shared snaps from a gorge photoshoot with the caption, "Same Paige different chapter xo."

Fast forward a few months and fans are wondering if perhaps life outside the Love Island villa is just what the couple needed to rekindle an old flame.

