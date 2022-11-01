Most bankable Love Island stars 2022

by heat staff |

Love Island 2022 only ended a few months ago but the Islanders of this year are already racking in the cash.

From Oh Polly and PrettyLittleThing deals to having their own TV show, these lot have sure done well for themselves.

After you find out how much they've made just from being in a villa for eight weeks, we reckon you'll be signing up for Love Island 2023 in no time...

1) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 28, £1.6m

Ekin landed a £1m Oh Polly deal just days after winning. She’s reportedly being paid £100k for Dancing On Ice, while there’s also an upcoming ITV2 spin-off with partner Davide Sanclimenti.

2) Gemma Owen, 19, £600k

The daughter of footie star Michael already led a boujee life (£4m mansion, OG Beachwear range), and now has a six-figure PrettyLittleThing deal and Abbott Lyon jewellery collection.

3) Tasha Ghouri, 24, £400k

Lucrative brand deals seem as if they’re falling from the sky for Tasha, who’s been busy inking partnerships with L’Oréal (£100k+), eBay (a collection of pre-loved clothing), and Simmi shoes

4) Indiyah Polack, 23, £320k

Super-stylish Indiyah has already scored a dream deal with retailer Boots to be its beauty ambassador, and the former waitress is also rumoured to be in talks with Boohoo and Fenty Beauty.

5) Davide Sanclimenti, 27, £300k

The £25k he pocketed for winning Love Island must seem like crumbs on the table for the supposed millionaire, who also has a £100k+ BoohooMan deal and new ITV2 show to his name.

6) Paige Thorne, 25, £260k

Paramedic Paige has returned part-time to her old job, but the Welsh stunner is also making hay while the sun shines by scoring a six-figure deal with Forever Unique and branded Insta posts.

7) Luca Bish, 23, £200k