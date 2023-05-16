Made in Chelsea’s Robbie Mullet leaves co-star ‘heartbroken’ after being ‘CUT’

We can barely keep up with the drama in the most recent serious of Made in Chelsea.

We are not kidding when we tell you it's nearly as dramatic as season six when Spencer Matthews broke up with Louise Thompson on Putney Bridge.

The teaser for next week promises even more drama and also a little heartache as the relationship between Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps comes crushing down and newbie Imogen Bloom continues to cause chaos.

liv and tristan have split ©E4

Another cast member who was caught up in some of the Chelsea dramz was Inga Valentiner's bestie Robbie Mullet.

The UCL student found himself in hot water a few episodes back when he fell out with said BFF and Inga's boyfriend Sam Prince who apparently felt the need to get involved, it was soon water under the bridge and now the friendship is back on track.

robbie on mic

But Robbie has also being throwing some shade at a fellow MIC cast member and the person in question this time is Issy Francis-Baum.

We say throwing shade but it does appear to all be in jest and we say fellow MIC cast member but it looks as though Issy may have decided to call it a day on the poshest reality TV show around.

On a recent Instagram Story, Robbie shared a photo of himself and boyfriend Joel Mignott creating a heart shape with their fingers and offering the gesture to Inga. In the next image, Inga is returning the action but it turns out that Inga was not alone as Issy was stood right next to her but Robbie just cut her out. The shade of it.

issy on made in chelsea

Issy messaged Robbie on his social media account saying, "Meanie cut me out then."

Robbie responded with a voicenote which led Issy to reply, "I'm heartbroken. Don't talk to me x."

This comes just as Issy stated on her own Instagram that she will NOT be returning for the next series on Chelsea.

robibe out and about

Who is Robbie Mullet?

Joining the cast of Made in Chelsea in 2021, Robbie is a law student and reality TV star.

How old is Robbie Mullet?

Robbie is 23 years old.

robbie looking glam

Where is Robbie Mullet from?

Robbie is from London.

What does Robbie Mullet do?

Robbie is currently studying law at UCL.

When did Robbie Mullet join Made in Chelsea?

Relatively new to the SW4 crew, Robbie joined in season 21 alongside bestie Inga.

Who is Robbie Mullet dating?

Robbie is dating fellow MIC cast member, DJ and model Joel.

joel and robbie together

Does Robbie Mullet have Instagram?

He sure does @robbie.mullett