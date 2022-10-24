Made in Chelsea couple CONFIRM reunion following kiss drama

It’s hard to keep up with these Made in Chelsea couples these days; one minute they’re off (inevitably after some sort of cheating scandal) and the next they’re back on, loved-up and moving in together.

The latest SW3 dwellers to confirm they’re back on are Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner, who have gone public as officially back on as boyfriend and girlfriend after they split on the E4 show earlier this year.

Not only are they an item once again, but Sam and Inga are also already thinking about the next stages of their relationship and have even discussed marriage and children.

Sam and Inga are officially back together after splitting earlier this year ©Channel 4

Speaking giving things another go, Sam said, “I’ve grown up a bit. I’ve decided what I really want. I wanted Inga to be my girlfriend. I think I was super-lost, it’s in no way an excuse, but it happened. I made mistakes and I treated her badly.

“And spending time away from each other made me realise how special our relationship was. I took it for granted at the start. And I’m not doing anything wrong to jeopardise that ever again.”

Admitting she was “conflicted” about taking Sam back, Inga told OK!, “I was going between what my head wanted and what my heart wanted. It was actually Maeva [ D’Ascanio ] who sort of played Cupid and said, ‘You know what, if you really love someone, you’re making a mistake by not being with them. You have to let go of the past and give it another try’.

“So, I think that advice made me think twice. I followed my heart because she made me realise I could end up regretting it if I didn’t give it one more go.”

Made in Chelsea viewers will have seen Inga confess to snogging Emily Blackwell’s ex Harvey Armstrong, much to the fury of Sam, but the pair clearly managed to move past it before getting back together.

So, following his exciting reunion with Inga, here’s everything you need to know about Sam Prince…

Who is Sam Prince?

Sam Prince is a reality star, influencer and business owner who rose to fame when he joined the cast of Made in Chelsea in 2017. He launched a sustainable tea brand called Forager Health with business partner Niall Kiddle during lockdown. Prior to this, Sam worked in marketing and was educated at St Bede's School in East Sussex.

How old is Sam Prince?

Sam is currently 25 years old. He was born on 27 April 1997, making him a Taurus.

When did Sam Prince join Made in Chelsea?

Sam first joined the cast of Made in Chelsea in series 13, way back in 2017, when he was just 20 years old. He quit the show a year later, but made a return for series 22 in 2021. He's been ever present on the show since his return.

Who is Sam Prince's girlfriend?

Sam is currently dating Inga Valentiner. The pair recently reunited after splitting earlier this year and this time it seems like it's for good as they've already discussed marriage and kids. "That’s something we have spoken about and we’re both excited to have that in our future but we have so much to do before then, like travel together and have more adventures," Inga told OK!

Who has Sam Prince dated?

Sam previously dated Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and Kate Moss' half-sister Lottie Moss, however both relationships ended due to his alleged cheating. Made in Chelsea viewers will known that he's also shared a kiss with co-star Verity Bowditch.

Does Sam Prince have Instagram?