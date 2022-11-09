Seann Walsh’s girlfriend: who did the I’m A Celeb star cheat on?

We all know about the dreaded Strictly curse, however that didn't stop us from being completely shocked when those pictures of Seann Walsh and his pro dancer Katya Jones came out in 2018, whilst she was married and he had a girlfriend.

Seann and Katya were caught on camera snogging whilst Katya was married to Strictly pro Neil Jones and he was in a long term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries. And what's worse? The pictures were taken on Rebecca's birthday.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

During the time that Seann appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, he was caught snogging his pro dancer Katya outside the Duke of York in Marylebone.

Whilst they weren't the first Strictly couple ever to be caught getting cosy, their affair became a huge scandal as Katya was married and Seann was in a long term relationship with Rebecca, who he lived with at the time.

Seann Walsh and Rebecca Humphries

After the pictures were released, Rebecca took to Twitter to address the situation saying, "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up.

"It’s incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms."

She continued, "Those pictures were taken on October 3, it was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

"We spoke, and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively and repeatedly called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

After Rebecca spoke out, the Strictly stars then attempted to set the record straight on It Takes Two with Seann telling Zoe Ball, "I think first of all I would rather not be having to address this publicly, but I feel like I have to. I made a mistake, which I’m very sorry for – sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do, in a moment of, you know the mistake that you’ve made.

"I’m not perfect, far from it. Our relationship wasn’t perfect. That doesn’t mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I’m very sorry for that. I feel it’s also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I’m being portrayed as."

Katya then defended her marriage to Neil Jones saying, "Yes obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that’s what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

However a year later Katya and Neil announced that they were divorcing, but insisted that the kiss had nothing to do with their split.

Meanwhile Rebecca has appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith's show Red Table Talk.

Seann Walsh and Emily Atack

Seann reportedly dated Inbetweeners star Emily Atack back in 2016 with a source telling The Sun, "Apparently, the pair went on a string of dates after appearing together in a 2014 episode of E4 game show Virtually Famous, before 'clicking' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2016."

Emily and Seann have been spotted together on numerous occasions, most recently back in June when they were pictured having a reunion dinner.

Seann Walsh and Grace Adderley