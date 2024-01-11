The Traitors UK’s Wilf reveals castmate who blocked him after the show

Apparently, not all is forgiven on The Traitors UK once the cameras cut. While there was obvious simmering tension between the cast while they were filming - accusing friends of being traitors will do - Wilfred Webster has lifted the lid on who still holds a grudge after the series finished filming.

"One person blocked me on Instagram. I’m not saying who it is but there’s one person I don’t speak to. They’re not a nice person.

"Everyone else I talk to here and there and everyone’s going through their own life so it’s hard to keep in touch sometimes. And I speak to Ivan and Ryan every week because we do our podcast," he exclusively told heat.

Upon hearing this, we’ve gone full detective. Although Kieran was the obvious suspect after he inadvertently outed Wilf as a traitor, the pair still follow each other on socials.

After some more in-depth investigative journalism - we put a lot of hours into this - we have seen that he and faithful Matt Harris do not follow each other on Instagram.

So we might have cracked the case but we have no confirmation from Wilf if we're correct, which leaves it up to the viewers.

Who is Wilf Webster?

Wilf was a contestant on the first series of The Traitors UK. Before he went on the show, he was a senior fundraiser living in North London.

How old is Wilf Webster?

Wilf is currently 28 years old.

What happened to Wilf Webster on The Traitors?

Wilf was chosen as one of the very first traitors alongside Alyssa and Amanda, and he made it all the way to the final through his expert-level deception and game-playing.

“I had a strategy of befriend and betray. My whole strategy was to bring people close to me and then murder them,” he told us.

However, it all came crashing down in episode 12, when Kieran, who Wilf recruited just a couple of days beforehand, hinted to the faithful contestants that Wilf’s might not be who he appears.

“It was that one remark from Kieran as a parting gift. If he didn’t make that remark I would have won basically, I think they had no clue until that point. And then when he did, I obviously reacted, and it was so weird because I played the game so good up until then.”

However, Wilf is ultimately glad that he didn’t take home the cash prize. “That was a saving grace. I think if I won the show, yeah, I would have won the money, but I don’t think I would have had that many opportunities. The way I lost and I didn’t really care, I think people were like, ‘Oh, he’s been sucked into this role but now he’s back to himself.’”

Are Wilf Webster and Kieran friends?

Depsite the drama, there is no bad blood between Kieran and Wilf, and the pair still follow each other on socials. While they may not be best friends any time soon, there is a lot less backstabbing now.

What is Wilf Webster doing now?

Wilf currently hosts the podcast It’s Just a Game with fellow contestants Ivan and Ryan, and he has big dreams for the future.

"I want to be a presenter eventually, like present a gameshow or something like that. I don’t want to be Wilf from The Traitors, I want eventually for people to not remember where I came from."

Does Wilf Webster have instagram?