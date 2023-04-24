How getting fit together saved TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and Amber Turner’s relationship

by heat staff |

They say that the couple who work out together stay together, and that’s certainly true for TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and Amber Turner, who have been dating on and off since 2017. The pair confessed that hitting the gym was a turning point, as it helped them to become better partners and saved them from a near split.

And after six years together, the couple are now stronger than ever. Experts say working out together can be as good as any kind of relationship therapy, as you can develop a connection and renewed confidence – plus, the release of endorphins can relieve any stresses that may have been building between you.

Here, Amber and Dan explain how making positive changes to their physical health has helped them to re-evaluate their relationship.

Amber, what do you think of Dan’s transformation?

A: He looks really good. He never used to put any effort into eating well, he just used to binge eat shit and not go to the gym. But he is trying to change up his figure and it makes him feel better. He’s had a mindset change, too.

How has your relationship benefited from his transformation?

A: There were a few problems in our relationship. We went through our wobble as he wasn’t really giving me anything. I just told him, “I don’t want to be in this relationship.” It’s a hard pill to swallow when someone is telling you about yourself and things you need to change. To actually accept it was impressive.

How are things different now?

A: He was a good boyfriend, but now he’s better. Since day one of TOWIE, I have been obsessed with him – that’s no secret. But I don’t think he has ever had the roles switch where he thinks I could be gone. It was never what I wanted, but I had to consider it because I’m not getting any younger and I wanted to have kids and get married and stuff, but I just didn’t really see that happening. We were in a bit of a rut. Most people would just have given up and split. But the longest relationships are those where you do love each other and really want to make it work. That’s what we’ve done.

dan and amber together in 2018

And now you’ve moved into a new place together?

A: Yes, and we have space for the dog in the garden! It is a nice next step. We’re on a good road.

You look incredible, as well!

A: I’ve been training really hard at the gym. Me and Dan go to separate gyms, but I do a mixture of classes. Blaze, which is HIIT, and reformer pilates.

Do you follow a nutrition plan?

A: It’s ‘The Amber Plan’. I try not to have a cheat day when I am training hard. I try to make sure that every day I’m burning fat. But my aim is to be toned, not lighter.

Dan, tell us about your fitness transformation?

D: My mate is a PT and mentor and runs a programme called Define with Dev The.Dvnci.Code. I have had a little shift of mindset, too. Because I have put on muscle, I haven’t lost weight, but my body composition has completely changed.

You and Amber were at a bit of a crossroads last series – what has changed?

D: We had some chats and it was a wake-up call. I thought to myself, “I have been selfish and this is not me.” But she was right. I never do anything that involves her friends Courtney or Chloe or their boyfriends. I would always make excuses because I wanted to go out with my mates instead.

Have you cut down on going out and drinking?

D: My friendships are built on going out, so people are a bit surprised when they find out I’m not drinking. I always try and stay strong and I got really into playing golf recently. If I play golf and I have a fresh weekend, I feel so much better. As you get older, the hangovers get harder!

Do you and Amber encourage each other to stay on track?

D: There is the odd time when I go, “Oh I fancy a chocolate bar,” and she’ll tell me, “Don’t do it…” She always has a healthy alternative. It is good that we do it together, although we have slightly different meals as Amber is fussy.

How has your transformation improved your relationship?

D: Our relationship needed it. Now, whenever she is going to see her family, I make more effort to go with her. I am consciously making more effort with everything, as I wasn’t stepping up.

Couples’ workout therapy

Here’s how exercise could improve your relationship...

Accountability

Not only will you be there to make sure that your other half doesn’t skip a gym day and vice versa, an agreement to show up for each other will translate more easily into having each other’s backs for the bigger stuff. Eventually you will strengthen your trust for each other – as well as your glutes!

Confidence

If you see your partner making an effort to look after themselves, exercise and eat well, it’s all kinds of sexy. They will start to feel more confident in themselves, which radiates attractiveness, too.

Happiness

Fed up with being grumpy with each other? A rush of those post-workout endorphins will lift both of your moods, so you’re less likely to snap at each other.