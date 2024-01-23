The Traitors’ Charlotte: ‘What would get me going? Ross avenging Diane’

Fans are preparing for the last episode of The Traitors as if it's a World Cup final. And despite having her chances of winning dashed, Charlotte Chilton will be right there watching.

After the traitors' clever ploy to make Charlotte the prime suspect succeeded and had her banished at the round table, she was on the next train back to Warwickshire. However, Charlotte says she had the time of her life on the BBC gameshow and looks back with no regrets.

As for looking ahead, she doesn't know who wins the show (or even who she wants to win the show) but she does tell us the whole gang has booked a mini break together to celebrate their success. Let's just hope Diane brings her own rosé this time.

We chat to the Traitors' latest victim ahead of the show finale.

How did it feel being banished? Did you see it coming?

I didn't when I woke up that morning. I came in fine and then as the day went on, you just feel people separating so yeah, I kind of saw it coming. Going up to the table, I had a good idea I was going to have to fight for myself.

You get to a point where your theories start to swirl around your head in such a crazy way. And you have two traitors influencing people's minds, so you're kind of fighting a losing battle.

Diane walks to her own funeral in The Traitors ©BBC

Did you ever suspect Harry?

I was so angry with myself. I should have thought he knows too much. I got muddled up all the time and you have however many people talking to you, then you're in the mission, and he always had a perfect memory of it. I see that as a viewer now. But I do kick myself that at the table with Paul I didn't turn and go, how do you know all of that?

It must have been annoying leaving so close to the final...

It was and it wasn't. I think you can see from the table it's getting more and more heated and what makes it harder is that the relationships you build are strong.

I'd lost all the allies that I was really close to. I was close to Miles, Johnny and Paul. And Harry and then of course Charlie. Then I had Harry saying you're acting weird and you're overcompensating and it hit like a dagger. You take it personally but actually he was just playing the game really well.

It's such a relief when you stand up there, and it's even better when you go 'and I'm a faithful'. You do get a bit of justice from it.

Did you have a game plan going in there?

My original game plan was if you can work out who someone is, stay close. That's why I stayed close to Johnny for a while. So when Paul came out [after the dungeon episode] it was like a delicious slice of cake. It allowed me to say things and throw theories out without fear, because I wasn't going to get murdered if I'm besties with the mastermind.

It's such a hard balance to keep. You can't be too quiet, you can't be too loud. You can't do too much or be lazy in a mission. It's very difficult to find the balance and then have relationships with these lovely people.

It must be surreal to think about how many people are watching. Have you been recognised a lot?

Yes! The first season was so good and the characters were so great, you've got this fear that it will be a flop. So to have an even bigger following this season and to have people come up and hug you and kiss you and take photos of you and say you're my favourite, I love you.

And messages! I get hundreds of messages everyday through Instagram. You've got teenagers that are big fans, you've got men that fancy you a little bit as well, it's really nice to be recognised. There are pubs in my local area advertising a viewing party for the final. It's like the World Cup.

Will Ross avenge his mum's death? ©BBC

Speaking of the final... do you know what happens next?

I asked and then I said no. I was like tell me, no don't. They said, "Charlotte, you're irritating us now so we're not going to say." Also, I have really loose lips so it's good they didn't tell me.

One theory is that Ross avenges Diane, that would get me going. Then you've got Harry, I kind of want him to win because he plays such an exceptional game.

And are you all still friends?

Yes! Obsessively so. If they will let me, I'll drive to their house and stay over. I've got to catch up with people like Jaz, Diane, I've spent a lot of time with Ash. Obviously you can't separate me and Charlie, we're soul sisters. And then Miles my fellow Brummy, we've been hanging out and I got to meet his beautiful daughters.

We've all booked a mini break together, we're all really tight. They're all just fantastic.