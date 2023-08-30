Do I have 2B hair? Here’s your need-to-know on the hair type

Things are about 2B pretty wavey. That is, if your hair is generally flat and straight at your roots and begins to get wavier like an ‘S’ shape towards the bottom. Sound like you? Welcome to the type 2B hair club!

Generally, you have a beautiful natural wave but some days it’s not so pretty and you’re hit with the dreaded frizz. But that’s nothing a drop of hair oil can’t fix. Follow this complete Type 2B hair guide to help tackle your luscious locks with expert advice from Fudge Professional Global Ambassador Jonathan Andrew.

What are the different hair types?

There are 4 main hair types:

Type 1: Straight

Type 2: Wavy

Type 3: Curly

Type 4: Coily

2B hair can be the frizziest type when the right products aren’t used and your hair can become very knotty easily (especially if it’s long). It can be a breeze to straighten using product and heat, but also easy to create a beach wave using a spritz of salt spray. You’ve got the best of both worlds!

Jonathan says, ‘’With curls and waves, products are your best friend to take away frizz, hold the style and keep everything looking healthy and shiny’’. He recommends [Fudge Professional Styling Salt Spray {href='https://www.lookfantastic.com/fudge-professional-styling-salt-spray-150ml/12551200.html' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener nofollow'}) to add body and volume to the wave whilst also nourishing, conditioning and strengthening the hair.

Top tip:

When it comes to brushing your hair after washing, brush it in the shower whilst the conditioner is intact using a wide-tooth comb, as wet hair is very weak and prone to breaking more than dry hair. Split ends are not welcome here.

Type 2 hair is predominantly wavy but sits on the border of straight and curly hair. The subtypes a, b and c are more unique. Type 2A hair is typically the loosest of waves as well as the texture being thinner and finer. It tends to be the hardest hair type to maintain the wave definition. On the other hand type 2C hair is slightly thicker, and has more of a defined ‘S’ shape wave but is more likely to frizz.

To make things even more complicated, you can in fact have more than one hair type. Your hair could be growing straight (2A) from your roots but it can then start to make a gradual ‘S’ shape further down (2B).

What is hair porosity and what is it doing to my hair?

Hair porosity is the hair’s ability to retain moisture and products. There is a cuticle layer on each strand of hair and the number of gaps or tears in the layer (which are caused by things such as heat) is what makes the porosity level high or low. The more gaps, the higher the porosity level is, which leads to very dry hair. If the porosity levels are low, moisture and products cannot be absorbed leading to the product sitting on the hair and a much longer wait time for drying. So ultimately the ideal porosity level is medium as the moisture is absorbed but can’t escape easily.

Understanding your hair porosity level is important so you know how to care for your hair. It is very common for type 2B hair to have a high porosity level. This means your hair can be very dry and lead to frizz and breakage. This is because the moisture and products are finding it too easy to move in and out of the gaps and tears in the cuticle layer of hair. Read on to find out how to care for your type 2B hair.

How porous is my hair?

Take the hair porosity test to find out what level you have:

hair porosity test. Hair float in glass with water. high porosity - the hair easily lose the moisture. medium - cuticles are loose. low porosity - difficulty obtaining moisture

2B or not 2B? Here’s how to care for your hair:

Understanding 2B’s hair characteristics - lacks volume, frizz, prone to knotting and breakage are great areas to start looking at and attacking in your daily or weekly routine. With a fresh new hair regime, unique to your hair type, it will strengthen and de-frizz your strands and have them thriving in no time.

2B hair type is usually favoured on the first day of washing, so it can be quite tempting to wash your hair more frequently than needed. However, on average type 2B hair should be washed around 2-3 times a week. Over washing can dry your scalp out which results in more oil and leads to unwanted grease.

On those greasy days, a dry shampoo will work effectively. Alternatively, you could consider a sulfate-free shampoo which helps maintain the natural oils. We recommend the sulfate-free Amika tapy Repair Haircare Set.

A leave-in oil on the ends of the hair is also recommended for conditioning, nourishing and limiting the number of knots that can build up during the day. We love Ouai Hair Oil and a huge plus, it works as a heat protector too, up to 232°C!

Cutting & styling for 2B hair

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: An Hairstylist, hair detail, does the final touch during the line up before the show is seen backstage at the Shi.Rt fashion show during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 27, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

When it comes to your hair, the grass is always greener hey? But ’’the great thing about 2B curls is that you have a little bit of movement, so that way you can find it easier to achieve more textured looks but also straighter sleeker styles’’ Jonathan says.

To style your hair you must ensure you have a good primer as a base. ‘When you’re applying make-up you would apply a primer so the make-up lasts longer. So, if you want your wave or curl to last, you must prep the hair accordingly". Fudge Blow-Dry Aqua Primer is one of Jonathan’s ‘non-negotiables' to create exquisite expensive waves.

How should I cut my 2B hair?

To get the best results from your 2B hair, cutting it a certain length can benefit you hugely. ‘’You have the opportunity of having playful haircuts, as you can adapt it so easily’’. But hair guru Jonathan also suggests making the cut ‘’versatile, in case you do opt to wear it straight’’.

‘’You can really go any length with 2B curly hair, but my personal favourite is the long choppy bob. Perfect for a straight look and great with a sea salt spray and effortless soft beach waves, with the style still long enough to tie up, but short enough to have some fun with it. But if you are more of a long-haired girl opt for ‘softness in layers but keeping them longer as that way, you can hide them in straighter styles."