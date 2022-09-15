  1. Home
A deep dive into Khloé Kardashian’s dramatic hair transformations over the years

Khloé Kardashian hair transformation 2010-2022
Thankfully we haven’t had to wait too long to see the Kardashian sisters back on our screens as Thursday 22 September sees the family return for season two on Disney+.

Ever since hitting our TV screens in 2007, we have seen Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendal and Kylie go through various transformations whether that’s with their style or beauty.

However, one of our most beloved siblings, Khloé, has had the most hair transformations within the Kardashian squad. So in honour of their must-anticipated return, we thought to take a trip down memory lane at all of the 38-year-old’s do’s.

Khloé Kardashian's hair transformation from 2010-now

May 2010: Khloé first came on to the scene sporting shiny, dark brown locks with tons of length.

January 2011: In early 2011 Khloé K debuted a bronze overhaul – for a week. So Superhero-like.

Khloé Kardashian hair 2012
April 2012: Ombré hair was all the rage back in 2012, the reality star rocked the two-tone look with confidence.

May 2013: Khloé continues to champion the ‘dip dye,’ but blonder, this time keeping her locks super sleek and straight.

Khloé Kardashian 2014 hair
December 2014: Opting for blonde highlights and a chic mid-length, this style is the perfect mix of soft and glam.

Khloé Kardashian 2015 hair
April 2015: The Kardashian star dons a high, slicked-back pony with loose waves for a sports glam twist.

January 2016: Khloé plunged into full blonde locks with a long-bob hairstyle and loose curls – so modern, we adore.

June 2016: Rocking long extensions after debuting her lob cut, her half-up top knot gave us so much inspiration on no-wash days.

Khloé Kardashian hair 2017
January 2017: We can officially thank the Kardashian-Jenners for the rise of boxer braids back in 2017. Khloé fronted the trend with this seriously out-there look.

Khloé Kardashian 2017 hair
November 2018: Koko can’t get enough of a good high ponytail, and neither can we! The star rocked a platinum spray style – never tiring.

Khloé Kardashian 2019 hair
March 2019: With her huge voluminous curly hair, the bigger, the better was the rule here. This retro look was completely unforgettable.

Khloé Kardashian 2020 hair
November 2020: This rich, chocolate brown shade complements her olive complexion perfectly -such a radical change.

Khloé Kardashian 2021 hair
December 2021: We love this natural curly look on Khloé which has since become a new signature look for the star.

Khloé Kardashian 2022 hair
May 2022: Polished and slicked back, this is one of our favourite looks yet. There’s nothing like a little Hollywood glam, and Khloe went all out for this year’s MET Gala.

