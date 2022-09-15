A deep dive into Khloé Kardashian’s dramatic hair transformations over the years

Thankfully we haven’t had to wait too long to see the Kardashian sisters back on our screens as Thursday 22 September sees the family return for season two on Disney+.

Ever since hitting our TV screens in 2007, we have seen Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendal and Kylie go through various transformations whether that’s with their style or beauty.

However, one of our most beloved siblings, Khloé, has had the most hair transformations within the Kardashian squad. So in honour of their must-anticipated return, we thought to take a trip down memory lane at all of the 38-year-old’s do’s.