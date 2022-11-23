We’ve found the best Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation dupes

by Aimee Jakes and Jade Moscrop |

If there is anything we can get on board with, it's slaying a can't-tell-the-difference, 'IS THIS CHANEL, DAHLING?' beauty dupe.

It means we can spend more money on e.l.f.'s poreless putty primer and UGG fluffy slippers.

Like most of the country, we are unashamedly obsessed with Estée Lauder's Double Wear. It's reached cult status - and for good reason too. The foundation is both lightweight and full coverage, it lasts all day and only takes a few drops to cover your whole face.

Loved by celebrities far and wide (plus, plenty of us normal folks), Double Wear glides onto your skin giving you a gorgeous base with a satin finish, making your skin glow.

As much as we ADORE Estée's offering, our bank balance doesn't always support our needs. It's hard to stray from the original when you've been in love with it for so long, but if you're particularly skint one month, you might be looking for an Estée Lauder Double Wear dupe to tide you over.

Luckily for us, over the years, beauty buffs from across the globe have identified some really good dupes that will have everyone (including maybe even you) fooled.

Here are the top Double Wear dupe foundations that have received rave reviews, plus some we've tested out ourselves:

The best Estée Lauder Double Wear dupes 1. W7 Legend Foundation View offer Loyal users of Double Wear have sworn that this foundation from W7 is the ideal foundation for your daytime look if you're saving your Double Wear for nights out and special occasions. It has great coverage, isn't too heavy and lasts all day. The only downside is the lack of shades, though. Customer review: "I always use Estee Lauder double wear foundation as even though it's £34, it lasts me a couple of months. However, I wanted to see if there was a good alternative, so I looked on the Internet and found that this was highly recommended and I can see why! Obviously, no single foundation is going to suit every single person but this definitely worked for me, it went on just like Double Wear and stayed in place all day (with a powder on top but I've always done that). I normally get Desert Beige in Double Wear and tried Sand Beige in this one and was very happy with the match. Vegan, good price and quality product!" 2. L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24hr Freshwear Liquid Foundation View offer This foundation is so light, you'll forget you're even wearing it. Available in 26 shades, it will last you 24 hours, is transfer-proof, life-proof, party-proof and waterproof. The finish isn't dewy but isn't matte, it's a lovely mid-range product. It has SPF 25 and has converted many a luxury foundation user in its time. Customer review: "This product is brilliant! After spending £33 on Double Wear but not really liking the finish I thought maybe I should try a cheaper alternative! I will never look back. It has a lovely finish, not too dewy or matte. I have not had any spots after using and I have had comments about how flawless my face looks without the cake finish. Bargain." 3. Revlon Colorstay Foundation View offer With a great range of shades to choose from and the added hyaluronic acid, this foundation is comfortable and will suit many skin tones. There's a combination/oily skin and a normal/dry skin version, so you can choose which is right for you. It's buildable, medium to full coverage, humidity and sweat resistant and even has SPF 15. Customer review: "I usually use Double Wear by Estee Lauder but was tired of paying nearly £40 for it when I wear make-up every day. Someone said this lasts all day and thought it might be ok for work as an alternative. It is so good! It has full coverage, feels light and last literally all day! I got up @7am applied, wore it all day and ended up wearing it to exercise as I didn't have time to wash it off and it was still flawless everywhere except my nose but I'll forgive this as it was like 9pm when I checked it. It is a matte effect so I would recommend a good hydrating moisturizer before and after wearing." 4. CATRICE Cosmetics base De Maquillaje HD Liquid Coverage Foundation View offer This lightweight foundation delivers a matte finish that doesn't smudge, budge or transfer. Ideal for all skin types, it has hundreds of five-star reviews for its ability to glide on the skin, without sinking into pores or fine lines. It gives a natural but glowy finish and is buildable for day or evening wear. It's also paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Customer review: "This foundation has worked miracles for me! My skin is a combination of oily and dry, yet this foundation easily glides over my skin, without clinging to the dry patches. It's easy to blend, and gives full coverage. And it lasts all day!! It's quite a matte finish, but still looks very natural and lightweight. Definitely the best foundation I have tried, and reasonably priced too!" 5. NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation View offer Providing a matte finish with full shine control, the NYX foundation is the perfect vegan alternative to Double Wear. The formula is suitable for all skin types and offers medium to buildable coverage. Oh, and with a staggering 45 shades - you'll find your true match, no problem. Customer review: "Omg this foundation will give you a flawless complexion. This make-up does not budge even when you're getting your sweat on. This is now my go-to foundation. It's definitely worth investing in and well worth the money. I have had so many compliments on my skin since using this foundation." 6. Maybelline Superstay 24H Longlasting Foundation View offer This foundation from Maybelline is a little lighter coverage than some of the others, but still has no problem tackling redness and acne. It's lightweight, there's a good number of shades to choose from and it will last you all day. Customer review: "Amazing product and so cheap too! Swapped my NARS for this and best choice I ever made. Add an extra layer if you prefer a fuller coverage." 7. Maybelline Fit Me! Matte and Poreless Foundation View offer With a medium to light coverage, this easily blend-able foundation will give you a completely air-brushed and poreless look, just like Double Wear. It feels light on the skin, and the matte finish means it's a match made in heaven for those with oilier complexions. Customer review: "This a great foundation, affordable and great coverage. Very light to wear and long-lasting. It is also very gentle on the skin, it doesn't irritate pores and acne. I really recommend this foundation to those who want a cheaper foundation with excellent quality. :)" 8. Ps Perfect Colour Matte Foundation View offer Back in 2018, this foundation went viral due to its similarities to Double Wear, but with a price tag of just £3. BARGAIN. There isn't a massive range of shades and not being able to buy it online is a faff, but you can't ignore the fuss this foundation made when it was released. Review: "100% the best foundation I've ever used. Perfect full coverage and is a dupe for Estee Lauder. Long lasting and easily blend-able. Very lightweight on the skin and is super affordable!"

How can I stop cakey foundation?

Heavy foundations are fab for getting that dream IG flawlessness, but IRL heavy coverage can crack, look shiny and just take away from the overall look.

We recommend preparing your face thoroughly by moisturising and priming prior to applying any foundation. This will give your face the right base, and the formula will apply more evenly and naturally.

We also suggest using a make-up brush for the application, as this will give you more control over how much product you are applying and where.

How do I know my skin undertone?

Choosing a foundation with the right undertone is the first step to looking flawless, but knowing what undertones your skin has is not always easy.

Our top tip is to simply think about what colour your skin turns when you tan - if you develop an orange/pink shade, then you likely have pink undertones, but if you develop an olive and golden shade, you likely have yellow undertones.

It's well known that your foundation is also affected by how it's applied, so make sure you've got the perfect primer to match your skin type for best results.

If you're on the hunt for an alternative foundation, you should definitely look into one that's suited to your skin. Whether you're normal, combination, oily or dry, there's a foundation formula for you.

Then, top it all off with powder and a gorgeous highlighter to finish the look. Need some tips? We've got you covered with the best highlighters for an A-list glow.

Why is Double Wear so good?

According to reviews on Reddit, as well as our own experiences, people love that Double Wear easily makes it through a 12-hour day without any issues, has medium coverage from the first layer and delivers a beautiful satin finish to make skin look alive.

There's a great shade range so you're bound to find your ideal match with a little experimenting. For oily-skinned make-up lovers, it keeps oil at bay and won't break up even at the end of the day when if oil starts to show through.

It's comfortable to wear and doesn't collect in the face lines, which is a big bonus.

However, there are some things make-up lovers have noted that they'd love to see improvements on. First up, it can dry your skin out by the end of the day, which may make you feel as though you need to moisturise more at night.

If you're applying multiple layers and the foundation starts to dry before you're finished, it can look like you're wearing a lot of make-up.

Probably the biggest drawback is that it doesn't come with a pump, which when you're splashing the cash on a luxury foundation, can be frustrating. However, Estée Lauder has clearly listened to its buyers, and you can now buy a pump separately. Hurrah.