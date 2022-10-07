  1. Home
Tell your friends: there’s been an update on Sephora coming to the UK

by Aimee Jakes |
It’s happened. The day you’ve all been waiting for has *finally arrived*. Cue fanfare. Prep the press. Notify the Royals. Sephora, the holy grail of beauty retail, is coming to the UK.

Rumours on whether Sephora will or won't come and bless us with its presence have been circling around for the best part of a decade and now the good news has finally been confirmed. We're having a spicy marg to celebrate.

You will be able to shop the brand-new website and app from the 17 October [Feel Unique is turning into Sephora after the brand acquired them last year] and a London flagship store is expected to arrive in spring 2023, with more stores around the UK planned in due course.

Sephora's UK launch excitingly comes with a plethora of cult-favourite US beauty brands including Makeup By Mario, Patrick Starr and Tarte Cosmetics. Oh and not forgetting their own brilliant yet affordable beauty brand Sephora Collection.

Alongside this coveted collection will be all your current favourite premium beauty brands, including Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, Rose Inc, JVN, Glow Recipe, and many more. Sephora’s iconic holiday assortment and advent calendars will also be available on the website at launch.

Just bury us in poppin' highlights and high-tech hyaluronic acid serums at this point. Get the 17th of October in your calendar and pronto.

