Vitamin C skincare benefits: why you should be using it daily

Vitamin C is a key ingredient in skincare products, and it’s definitely a must-add for your skincare routine if you’re looking to brighten up your complexion.

But what does vitamin C do for your skin? According to Aesthetic Doctor & SkinCeuticals Brand Expert Dr Ana Mansouri, “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant used in skincare to mop up and neutralise free radicals caused by environmental factors and UV damage. This protects the skin from DNA damage and the ageing process. It is also a pigment suppressor which evens out the skin tone and also has collagen-stimulating properties.” It’s actually one of the most common antioxidants found naturally in the skin, but it diminishes as we get older due to sun damage and age.

Another one of many vitamin C skin benefits: It’s one of the main components of maintaining a smooth and even complexion, and can give you a serious glow if you incorporate it into your skincare regime.

The hero ingredient works particularly well for those who suffer with pigmentation and dark spots, but vitamin C has benefits for all skin types, as Ana Mansouri explains: Vitamin C is an all-round ingredient that every skin type can benefit from as it targets the ageing process on the whole but also evens out skin tone and gives a glowing complexion. It enhances sun protection when used together with an SPF. It has a strong evidence base from many clinical trials for its many benefits to the skin.”

How can you add vitamin C into your daily skincare routine?

Although vitamin C shouldn’t typically cause any type of reaction to your skin, all products have the potential to cause side effects, especially to those with sensitive skin, so it’s worth doing a patch test before slathering on any serums.

Look for products that use abscorbic acid, which is the most stable and hardworking form of vitamin C. Vitamin C can be found in a whole host of different skincare products in a variety of different forms.

Moisturiser

Like most skincare products, you’ll see the best results if you use vitamin C consistently. Try using a daily moisturiser packed with the ingredient to refine and brighten skin while locking in hydration.

Serum

Perhaps the most obvious and popular choice for giving skin a brightening boost, using a vitamin C serum for face benefits your skin in so many ways. It’s indispensable when it comes to achieving luminous, smooth, younger-looking skin. Apply directly to skin after cleansing, toning, and exfoliating.

Eye cream

Those who suffer with under-eye circles will find an eye cream with a vitamin C infused formula ideal for a daily dose of radiance-boosting hydration.

Cleanser

Using a vitamin C cleanser to wash your face is a great way to introduce the ingredient into your routine. It’ll reveal fresh, glowing skin and has the added benefit of defending against everyday environmental aggressors.

Mask

To keep skin looking extra glowy, we’d recommend using a vitamin C mask. Revitalising vitamin C formulas will give your skin an extra energising pick-me-up when you need it – perfect for a mid-week pamper treat.

Potential side effects of vitamin C

Vitamin C’s most common reactions are limited to itching, redness, skin irritation, and tingling or burning. To avoid any of the above, you should make sure to do a patch test before using, apply serums only to dry skin, and try working your way up to daily use before you go all in with a potent serum.

Is vitamin C good for all skin types?

Vitamin C is good for all skin types, however different forms of vitamin C will work better for different skin types. Oily and acne prone skin types should opt for sodium ascrorbyl phosphate (SAP) to brighten discoloration from acne scars without further irritating skin. Textrahexyldecyl abscorbate is the best form of vitamin C for sensitive skin as it’s able to deeply penetrate skin while still being gentle.