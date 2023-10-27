The affordable teeth whitening strips which promise a ‘bright white smile in thirty minutes’

Partnership Promotion.

From plucking stray chin hairs to our trusty LED therapy mask, there are plenty of DIY beauty treatments we will do happily from the comfort of our bedroom.

Another easy DIY beauty task to add to the list is teeth whitening, which nowadays can give brilliant results without the need for a trip to Turkey or a fancy dentist. There are different solutions available when considering at-home teeth whitening, but the most straightforward is teeth whitening strips.

They're designed to be placed on teeth for around 30 minutes, meaning you can get through (almost) an entire MAFS dinner party and come out with a bright white smile that the TOWIE cast would be proud of.

When hunting around for the best teeth whitening strips, we will let you in on a little secret. Amazon UK's best-selling teeth whitening strips are from MySweetSmile and they've had thousands of five-star reviews. Now that's a glowing endorsement.

Made with tea, coffee and wine drinkers in mind (guilty!) the white teeth strips remove stubborn stains and yellowing with brighter teeth after every application. The product is also 100% peroxide free meaning no teeth sensitivity or gum irritation. You can now have your cake and eat it, Pals.

One chuffed reviewer wrote, "As a smoker and tea lover, I have never seen my teeth look this good, even after a dental cleaning. A very generous amount is included in the box so I will continue to buy when I finish my current box."

Another added, "I love these strips as they are so easy to use, peel them off and stick them on. The most important thing for me was that they didn't make my teeth sensitive whatsoever! I've tried other strips and oh my god they stung like hell! I would definitely suggest this brand if you're looking to whiten your teeth but are conscious of any sensitivity."

Some have even said they prefer MySweetSmile to celeb-loved brand Crest (which you need to import from the States) with one customer saying, "Much better quality than Crest white strips and zero sensitivity issues. Great product!"