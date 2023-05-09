Age-defying skincare: The game-changing Avon products you need to know about

by Emma White |

When it comes to our skincare routine we are always on the hunt for the best youth-boosting formulas that are going to deliver unrivalled smoothness and radiance. Thanks to Avon’s Anew Renewal Power Serum and newly launched Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream, our beauty prayers have been answered.

Help to restore years of collagen loss and​ see 7 powerful age-defying benefits in 7 days * with the age-defying duo. Both products are powered by award-winning Protinol™​ Technology, which gives skin a dual-collagen boost, helping to restore both collagen I and collagen III, a.k.a. the secret to healthy-looking skin. Not only is it gentle on skin, it’s also suitable for all types, tones and ages, so we can all unlock our best skin self.

Since launching in 2021, the Anew Renewal Power Serum has become a cult beauty favourite with the incredible ability to deliver 7 powerful age-defying benefits in 7 days. * You heard right, in as little as a week the skin-loving formula reduces the look of fine lines, reveals firmer and smoother looking skin, minimises the look of pores, uncovers a radiant glow and leaves skin feeling stronger and more resilient. Plus, it's formulated with niacinamide, a powerhouse ingredient that helps to protect collagen and renew skin at the surface. Apply the collagen-boosting serum in upwards and outwards motions to a freshly cleansed face and neck as part of your morning and evening skincare routine. With a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula the wonder serum doesn't leave skin feeling greasy, instead it leaves your complexion soft, supple and perfectly plumped. Normally priced at £24, snap it up for £19.50 saving yourself £4.50.

We didn't think it could get any better, but then Avon's newly launched Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream entered the game, bringing everything the serum delivers for your complexion for your eyes. Since the skin in your eye area is very thin and delicate compared to the rest of your face, using a formula designed specifically for eyes can have much more transformative results than just using your regular moisturiser or serum. The Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream helps to instantly restore younger-looking eyes, by dramatically smoothing, reducing lines and wrinkles and intensely hydrating * . Wave goodbye to dark circles and tired eyes too as the multi-tasking formula also blurs and brightens, helping the skin around your eyes look less puffy, fresher and well-rested * . We officially can't live without it. Normally priced at £14, bag the new innovative eye cream for just £12 with an introductory offer. For best application gently pat a small amount under your eyes and along the brow bone until absorbed. To set your skin up perfectly for the day, follow with your favourite Anew Day Cream, formulated with SPF25 to keep skin hydrated and protected.

* Based on a consumer study with 132 participants.

* Based on a consumer study with 132 participants.

Avon believes that a powerful skincare routine shouldn't cost a fortune. Their innovative formulas provide incredible quality skincare at an affordable price point. Get ready to help restore years of collagen loss and see 7 powerful age-defying benefits in 7 days * by bagging yourself the Anew Renewal Power Serum and Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream both for just £28 (worth £38). Younger-looking skin awaits you.

* Based on those that expressed an opinion in a consumer perception study.

