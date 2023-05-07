Amanda Holden talks make-up for filming, collagen supplements and the £8 moisturiser she can’t be without

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about telly royalty and all-round icon, Amanda Holden. The 52-year-old is best known for having a heart of gold and not taking herself too seriously, whether it's as a Britain's Got Talent host, a Heart Breakfast radio presenter or sharing a glimpse into her family life on social media.

Championing hard-working yet affordable beauty products, Amanda has brought out her own skincare line with Revolution Pro and it's designed to give you your best complexion yet.

"It's been a year in the making," Amanda tells heat. "It all sort of happened because I use a lot of Revolution products, and then we started having conversations and then I picked on my favourite bits for Superdrug and did an advent calendar. Now we have this skincare line and after I will be doing a make-up collection as well, which is amazing!"

Amanda chats to heat about her daily wellness habits, really great advice and the make-up products she relies on for filming...

On self-care Sundays

"If I had a Sunday to myself, the first thing I would do is get up and have a coffee. This is what me and my husband actually do. We go on to Sky Arts and we watch reruns of Tales of the Unexpected, really weird shows and I absolutely love them. So that's our sort of dirty secret!

"Then I would probably have a bath. I would put lots of Jo Malone oils in there and maybe a Lush bath bomb. Both my girls bought me loads for Mother's Day. Then gosh, product-wise, I might see if I can get someone over to do a facial, something like a collagen wave. Nilam Holmes does amazing facial treatments that are all non-invasive.

"I would definitely have a glass of wine at lunchtime. I wouldn't do any exercise. Obviously, I would use all my Revolution Pro Products. I wouldn’t wear any makeup. I wouldn't go out. I UberEATS everything and just watch loads of stuff. And probably catch up with people, and make a few telephone calls, I just don't get the time for anything.

"And then maybe crack open a bottle of something around four, and then collapse into bed. I’d probably go for a dog walk, to be honest, the doggie’s little face going, ‘Excuse me when we out?’ I’d probably be in the Cotswolds or somewhere fabulous!"

On skincare

"To be honest, I think the most important thing with skincare is to not use the same product for longer than six months. I think that if you've always used Dr. Barbara Sturm, Dr. Levy, or I don't know, Coco de Mer, any of those sorts of high-end products, which I all adore. I think it's good to change it up because I think your skin gets used to stuff and I think the products just don't work as well as they should after a certain amount of time. So that's when it's time to start thinking about different things.

"I use Barbara Sturm, I use Dr. Levy, but I don't use Coco de Mer because I think it's ridiculously expensive, but you know, gorgeous. My husband uses Nivea and it’s fantastic. My grandmother always used to use an oil from Olay, which is also good.

"I use all kinds of things, I use so many products. Revolution Pro do an amazing Glycolic Acid Toner (£9.49). It gets your makeup off and also sort of resurfaces at the same time. So yeah, I use so many different things... it’s like Superdrug in my house!"

On budget beauty buys

"Well, all of my collection is under £12. The lip oil (£8) is absolutely amazing. It's so glowy, so gorgeous, so conditioning. This is like no money at all, so I would go for that. All of it is under £12, I mean it's amazing. I actually can't think of anything else in my make-up bag which is reasonably priced."

"Also, the Revolution Pro Wonderplump Cream Duo (£8.40) is an amazing cream. It's got Myoxinal in it, which is a natural version of Botox. So it's really good for your skin."

On make-up for filming

"One of my favourite bases has now gone out of stock, which was a Christian Dior dropper foundation, which is water-based rather than oil-based. But now I use IT Cosmetics, HD and I always use Revolution Pro Foundation (£10). I use the Revolution Pro eye palettes. All my teams now have smatterings of Revolution Pro stuff everywhere. But I think for me, it's all about keeping a glow, not having too much powder. You have to understand your face, so I've got quite small eyes, so I normally go for quite a smokey eye and I always have a lash on.

"I normally have much heavier eye make-up, but we're talking about skin today, so I went natural. It's just about keeping it sort of clean and glowy and highlightery and tanned."

On make-up hacks

"I think the whole contouring thing, it's become a thing more and more. TikTok and various make-up artists that I use have always gone, ‘<ake sure you do your blusher right into your ear. Extend your eyebrows slightly and debit shading on your nose, a bit of highlighter there, and then above your lip’. So all the obvious tips really.

"If I was gonna say anything to myself, I'd be like, 'Look after your eyebrows!' because I used to have really over-plucked brows, I think eyebrows of the framers, eyebrows are the thing that can change to take five years of people. You can do something about them, you can stop plucking them is what I’d say to my younger self... and get your serum out!"

On daily wellness habits

"It's not daily, but I do love going for a run. I practise Kundalini yoga. Not daily but weekly which is amazing for breath and just bringing good energy and strength to you. I take my Revive Collagen (£36.99), which is ridiculous how much that works. My hair is growing back from that. And just looking after yourself. I try and have a massage, I try to have a facial. I have a sleep app every night. And I just try not to give two fucks about things anymore.

"The best thing you can do is look at yourself in the mirror and go, 'Would I want to be friends with you?' Yes, I would. Do I really care what everyone else thinks? No, I don't because, when you’re a mum or you've got young children in your family and they start growing up, you understand how fast time goes, and how much of it you waste worrying about really stupid stuff. So yeah, look at yourself in the mirror and go, 'Do you know what, fuck it and enjoy your life.'

We need that on a T-shirt.

On life-changing books

"Matt Haig's The Midnight Library (£4.50) is such a beautiful book. He writes about this girl who's sort of stuck between life and death, and she's in a library of her life, and she pulls out books of moments where if she'd made a different decision, what would that life be, and she gets to visit them. Of course, she ends up back in her actual life, because she has a real appreciation of life generally, and how wishing for things to be different is actually pointless.

"I'm not a big fan of self-help books, I'm down with anyone that needs them, but I don't have the time or energy to read them. And for me, it was an amazing story that was actually so good at the psyche and understanding your psychological behaviour and such a good positive book. I thought, actually, this is a really weird, but brilliant self-help book and I read every word of it. I gave it to my daughter and now she's reading it."

On great advice

Amanda Holden enjoying a family trip to NYC with husband, Chris Hughes

"My husband says, ‘Don't put energy into people who don't deserve it’. He said you have good energy and you waste so much of it trying to just people please, or trying to make everyone like you, he said, 'Just put good energy into good people.'"

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? So I've been watching First Lady on Amazon Prime. It's about Eleanor Roosevelt. Michelle Obama, and Betty Ford. It's fictional, so it's Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson. It's so good because the White House is the common denominator and it goes backwards and forwards in time about those three women and their lives and what changes they made to American history, despite the fact their husbands were supposed to be the ones doing the changes. It's bloody brilliant.

How do you like your cuppa? I have an espresso coffee, I can’t have anything else. I press the button of the small cup, till it goes brown. And when it starts to weaken, I press stop and then I foam my milk, soy milk or almond milk, and at the minute it is one squeeze of honey. I know if it hasn't been made like that.

This poor girl at Heart Breakfast, sometimes she hasn't pressed the button on time and it's got too much water. And I'm like, 'Darling, I'm so sorry, take it back.' Obviously, I'm on air. I can't go to the machine. And they're like 'Yes' and, they're writing it all down. I feel so grand. But I'm like, that's all I asked for. I'm really easy apart from this. Very very strict about the coffee.

Go-to loungewear brand? Pangaia, they do good tracksuits. I've got loads of stuff from them as well. But they did this whole thing called choose love and I wore a hoodie with choose love on it, and it's a really amazing little charity they help

Favourite face mask? I do think I like the Barbara Sturm Clay Face Mask, just because it draws everything out, it's really good. We like it. I'm a big fan of the gold sheet masks. Those kinds of things that make you look like Michael Myers from Halloween. They're easy and disposable and much easier to get off.

Go-to takeaway order? Wagamamas. I love a prawn raisukaree with bang bang cauliflower and salted edamame. That's the one that I probably ordered the most.