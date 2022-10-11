  1. Home
Revealed: smoking hot self-care items from the Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping is self-care, right?

by Lily Anderson |
It’s legit that Amazon does it all, right? From its fire clothes outlet to hosting alternative streaming services, it seems like there’s nothing that you can’t buy from this one-stop shop.

Self-care is all about you hun. If a new pair of straighteners or some cute moisturising cream is going to help you feel amazing, we say do it. Because there’s nothing better than getting a delivery of things to make you feel great.

So, why not add one more thing to your shopping basket while you’re at it? It would be rude not to make the most of Amazon, which features some smoking hot self-care items. We're living for it.

We found all the hottest deals for the Prime Early Access Sale on the 11th and 12th of October and we can't wait to get our hands on these bargains. Why not check out our picks of the best beauty deals to grab today? Because... why the hell not. Treat yo self.

The best Amazon Prime Early Access self-care deals 2022

Sara Miller Beauty Underwater Spa Cosmetic Bag In Navy, Large

Sara Miller Beauty Underwater Spa Cosmetic Bag In Navy, Large

Treat yourself to this luxurious make-up bag, decorated with sea horses and underwater plants.

Revlon Salon One

Revlon Salon One

Combining dryer and styling tool, the Revlon Salone One gives a salon-worthy result. Dyson Wrap who?

Braun Silk-epil 5 Epilator

Braun Silk-u00e9pil 5-820 Epilator for Beginners

Although it hurts at first, your hair will be too frightened to return with the Braun Epilator. It's also completely waterproof.

RENPHO Pro Massage Gun

RENPHO Pro Massage Gun

Sore and aching muscles be gone, the RENPHO has five different massage levels for you to choose from.

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager

renpho foot massager

Cold feet are certifiably the worst. Beat the winter blues with the Shiatsu massager which will heat and relax your feet.

Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Rose Gold Razor with x 5 Blades

Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Rose Gold Razor with x 5 Blades

Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E for nourished skin, shave with ease. (Plus...it's pink! 😍)

Durex Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator

Durex Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator

The ultimate self-care item is a vibrator, and the Durex Dual Head has a whopping eight different vibrations.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

