Anna Williamson talks positive affirmations, make-up for filming and her £22.99 secret for post-partum hair loss

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week, it's all about Anna Williamson, the Celebs Go Dating presenter, LuAnna The Podcast host and Closer Magazine columnist who has built up an army of loyal fans thanks to her comforting life advice, relatable parenting stories and being someone we all want to be BFFs with IRL.

Anna is currently working with David Lloyd Clubs who are encouraging the nation to try out Niksen - the opposite of an ‘always-on’ culture. Niksen is a Dutch stress-relief practice based on ‘doing nothing’ or ‘just being’ rather than ‘being present’ and David Lloyd Clubs will be trailing Niksen classes both in clubs and online.

Sounds right up our street.

To celebrate the exciting campaign, Anna chats exclusively to heat about her ultimate self-care Sunday, daily wellness habits and the make-up bits she swears by for filming...

On self-care

What does the ultimate self-care Sunday look like for the telly presenter?

"I have kids, but I do make sure I carve out time for myself because it is really important. I've been practising Niksen for years and years before it even had a label. I think sometimes, knowing what something is called can be really helpful to kind of go, 'Brilliant, that's what I'm going to do, it's my Niksen time!'

"The perfect self-care Sunday for me would start with a lie-in. Some people like to ping out of bed - good for them! I'm just not one of those people. I'm a bit of a sloth. I do enjoy just waking up naturally without an alarm. I'm really into circadian rhythms which is why I physically cannot wake up at the moment, because I wake up when the sun comes up.

"So a nice little lie-in, followed by tea in bed preferably brought to me so I don't have to get out of bed and get cold. I always start the day with a proper brew.

"If I had more time to myself, I love a spa day and would take myself to my local spa for a massage. I would indulge in a wonderful deep tissue massage for an hour, followed by a steam and sauna. Then I would typically spend the rest of the day reading and trying to keep away from tech. Then finish off with a really nice dinner and then an early night."

On positive affirmations

"I'm a big fan of practising positive affirmations in the morning. So when I get out of bed, you'll think I'm an absolute lunatic, but I'm a big fan of giving my bedroom a 'morning shower' by opening the window, letting the fresh air come in, letting out all the germs and bugs and smells and staleness out of the room.

"I love the view of the countryside from my window and I will say three positive things about the day which I'm looking forward to."

On skincare

"People are really kind about my skin and I'll be completely honest, I mean I'm not averse to the odd Paris filter, but there is only so much I can do. But I'm very lucky that genetically 'good skin' runs in my family. I never suffered from acne, I used to have eczema and I do suffer from dry skin still. I almost dip my body in a goose fat bath and I'm slathered in oil all the time, just to keep my skin moist and supple.

"With my skincare, I've been a huge advocate of Murad skincare products which I've been using for way over a decade. I really do rate them very much. I also do love a Murad facial. If you haven't had a Murad facial, trust me. There are facials and then there's a Murad facial. I try to have one of those every couple of months as it's so rejuvenating for your skin. I also love Tatcha products as well, the essence is this sort of water lotion that you pop on and it's so hydrating.

"I drink lots of water, I never wear make-up to bed, the usual things we all know, but I can be trolleyed and still take off my make-up!"

On make-up for filming

Anna looks incredible on Celebs Go Dating, so what are the products she swears by for filming?

"I'm a big fan of Iconic London, they are the Queens of Glow. I do like to have a little bit of warmth to my face, I'm not really into matte make-up. Even today, I've got Iconic London on and I'm a big fan of the Make Up For Ever HD foundation. Charlotte Tilbury is an absolute must, I use a lot of Charlotte Tilbury.

"Jo Adams, my make-up artist and friend for years and years, taught me the importance of a really good base and the subtle layering up of a really good base to create nice colour. She always nails it.

"I also hate full strip lashes, I wear little bundles of individuals which I think gives a much more subtle look."

On the art of doing nothing

Why was the David Lloyd campaign so important for Anna to get involved with?

"I'm a life coach and working in the world of therapy, a lot of what I do and preach and practise is goal setting and thriving and making sure we're filling our cup at all times. But not to be confused with overwhelming yourself with doing too much stuff that you burn out.

"Niksen is a brilliant way to bring the complete opposite into your life. It's the art of doing nothing. It's a Dutch concept and I'm working with David Lloyd Clubs which is brilliant because they're exclusively trialling out this Niksen, which is maverick and innovative because health and wellbeing are physical and mental, as we know.

"So having a gym that's offering classes which are designed to support your emotional well-being is genius. It's dedicated time to just be, to reduce stress and anxiety and to give yourself a chance to rest, refocus and get your mind on track."

On daily wellness habits

"I take supplements every single day. I take a full multivitamin and I take the JSHealth Hair + Energy vitamins which I genuinely attribute to helping with my bad postpartum hair loss. My hairdresser recently was like, 'Oh my god your hair has come back'. I've stuck with it and they're fantastic.

"Also, a gut health probiotic, a vitamin D tablet and sometimes the odd Berroca tablet as well."

On wise advice

Anna Williamson with LuAnna: The Podcast co-host, Luisa Zissman (L)

Anna is loved for her brilliant advice, but what's something she's learned recently that's changed her mindset?

"I certainly don't know it all and am here to learn constantly. I think we all need to stay curious. Always be curious. Instead of judging or jumping to conclusions - assumption is the mother of all screw-ups, as we know. Being curious about things that you're not sure of or you don't like can make for a slightly more palatable, less conflicted situation.

"Someone the other day made a comment about about the kids, and it drives me up the wall when people are like, 'Enjoy the kids while they're young, it goes so fast' but I'm starting to suddenly see that. My babies are growing up, So actually I'm making a real point of making sure that my kids get me at my best. My kids are number one and always will be, but more so."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Saltburn and Fool Me Once.

How do you like your cuppa? Milky.

Go-to loungewear brand? I love Unique Avenue.

Go-to takeaway order? Japanese, I love sushi.