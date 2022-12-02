We’ve found the boujiest Christmas beauty gift set on the internet and it’s £1260

Ah, Christmas. The glorious time of advent calendars, post-office mulled wines and hunting down something covered in feathers/sequins/glitter/all of the above for party season. It's also the perfect chance for us beauty stans to get our (well-manicured) fingers on some bang-for-your-buck Christmas gift sets. Hurrah.

Often limited-edition, The Christmas Beauty Gift Set is a stunning mash-up of the brand's best-sellers in very fancy packaging and honestly, we live for them. The best bit? They normally have a smidge off the RRP, so everyone is a winner.

However, one brand has gone erm, rogue and launched a gift set for Christmas for an eye-watering £1260 and we naturally have a few questions. Mainly, how good do we need to be to get one of these from Father Christmas?

Enter: Augustinus Bader's The Supreme Collection (£1260)which contains nine of the brand's award-winning skincare products, including The Rich Cream, which has been spotted on plenty of celeb skincare shelfies.

The brand is loved by Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber for its scientifically backed results. Each product is hand-crafted by Professor Augustinus Bader in his own laboratory and all his formulas contain his patented TFC8® technology which is backed by 30 years of science and research.

Sounds impressive, but unless the skincare set is wrapped in gold and includes a ticket to Ibiza, we're going to have to regrettably reconsider.

However, if you are hankering after a taste of luxe this Christmas or really want to impress your mum, Augustinus Bader also does a few slightly more affordable Christmas gift sets that will go down an absolute treat.

The Hand & Lip Kit (£66) contains the brand's much-loved hand cream and lip balm, as well as an iconic blue bag to keep always. Oh, and some sachets of their best-selling The Cream and The Rich Cream to see the magic for yourself.

Slightly pricier but promises to make washing your face feel heavenly - The Double Cleanse (£99) contains AB's full-size cleansing gel and balm to remove every scrap of make-up.