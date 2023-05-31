Barbie nails are now a thing and we’re OBSESSED

Thanks to Greta Gerwig's live action Barbie movie launching this July (epically starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), Barbiecore is in full swing. We're talking mood-boosting fushicas, seriously-sweet blush tones and the signature Barbara Millicent Roberts hot pink on ery-thing.

After spending the last few years dressed in weary neutral tracksuits, this is the very least we deserve.

It's not just our clothes which are getting the bubblegum pink treatment. Barbiecore has now officially reached nail art and it's truly perfection.

The mega-talented @Phoebesummernails is working with 14 Day Mani to share her Barbie-inspired nails tutorial using the brand's new 'Hey Doll' collection. That hot pink French tip? Margot would be proud. Check out the full steps below to achieve Barbie inspired nails from home...

Barbie nails tutorial:

First, prepare your nail by filing and buffing using the 14 Day Mani 7 Way Nail File Buffer(£2.60).

Apply a thin coat of 14 Day Mani Base Coat(£20) to protect your natural nail and help your mani last longer. Cure under the UV/LED lamp for 30 seconds.

Paint one thin layer of your favourite pink, like Cashmere(£9) to act as the base for your nail art. Cure for 30 seconds per layer of polish under the UV/LED lamp.

To create the French tip, use your second nail colour like Pornstar(£9) and a thin liner brush to paint a small, upside-down letter T on the tip of your nail about ¼ of the way down.

Paint another line from the left outer edge of your nail, around halfway down the nail and up towards the top of the first line you create.

Repeat on the right-hand side of the nail and fill in the lines to create one smooth curved line.

Fill the whole nail tip with the brush from the bottle to make it easier.

Cure for 30 seconds

To make your mani last longer, apply a layer of clear 14 Day Mani Builder Gel(£12.50) to strengthen your nail and make the art work last even longer!