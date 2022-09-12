Beauty Works have released a dupe for the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer – and it’s £150 cheaper!

by Phoebe Denman |

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the cult hairdryer, Beauty Works’ brand new Aeris styler promises an ultra-fast, smooth blow-dry – and let us tell you, it’s a total game-changer.

At the heart of the Aeris is an aviation-grade digital motor, which provides high-velocity airflow and ultra-precision, and dries hair 6x faster than traditional hair dryers without the need for any extreme heat. We’ll spare you the science lesson, but the dryer runs up to a maximum of 110,000 rpm whilst using only 1200W of energy, providing powerful performance to save time without using up tons of power – something we could all do with at the moment with the cost of living!

The benefits of the Beauty Works hairdryer:

Multiple Heat & Speed Settings

This new hair dryer truly works wonders, but the multiple heat and speed settings are what really sets it apart. Allowing you to customise for your hair type and comfort so your hair can stay healthy, this makes light work of great hair.

Lightweight Feel

Manoeuvring a hairdryer around your head can start to feel like a bit of a workout after a while, which is why the feather-light weight of this tool makes it so worth the investment. It also makes it ideal for travel, as it won’t add much extra weight to your (probably already overpacked) case and is compact enough to fit easily into any bag minus the extra bulk.

Range of attachments

The convenience of this tool really lies in its choice of 3 attachments so you can really customise it to your hair type and needs. Including a styling concentrator for targeted drying, a smoothing nozzle to eliminate flyaways, and a diffuser for curly and wavy hair types, we love that this dryer caters to everyone. Each nozzle magnetically attaches to the tool with 360 degrees rotation for a more controlled and easier adjustment of airflow.

Another perk is its intelligent memory feature which remembers your preferred heat and speed settings. Not to mention the uber-sleek design that we’re completely obsessed with!

Whether you’re casually browsing for a new hair dryer or you’ve been on the hunt for a good Dyson dupe, this is one that you won’t want to miss.