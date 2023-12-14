The best Aldi beauty gifts that will go down a treat this Christmas

From Caviar eye creams to of-the-moment LED face masks, Aldi has a knack for bringing us fancy beauty products at very affordable prices. The popular supermarket's beauty brand, Lacura is forever going viral thanks to hard-working skincare formulas (often retailing under a fiver), nifty skincare gadgets at a fraction of the price and a famous £3.99 lip oil that did the rounds on TikTok before flying out of stock.

They say Kris Jenner works hard, but Aldi works harder.

Aldi believes you don't need to dip into your overdraft to spoil a loved one with a five-star pampering gift and as a result, stocks plenty of affordable present ideas that will ensure you are on the nice list this year (and outdo your siblings, of course!)

To help you on your way, we've rounded up our favourite beauty gifts that are available in stores, now. But don't dilly-dally, at these prices, best believe they won't be hanging around for long...