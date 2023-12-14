The best Aldi beauty gifts that will go down a treat this Christmas

From Caviar eye creams to of-the-moment LED face masks, Aldi has a knack for bringing us fancy beauty products at very affordable prices. The popular supermarket's beauty brand, Lacura is forever going viral thanks to hard-working skincare formulas (often retailing under a fiver), nifty skincare gadgets at a fraction of the price and a famous £3.99 lip oil that did the rounds on TikTok before flying out of stock.
They say Kris Jenner works hard, but Aldi works harder.
Aldi believes you don't need to dip into your overdraft to spoil a loved one with a five-star pampering gift and as a result, stocks plenty of affordable present ideas that will ensure you are on the nice list this year (and outdo your siblings, of course!)
To help you on your way, we've rounded up our favourite beauty gifts that are available in stores, now. But don't dilly-dally, at these prices, best believe they won't be hanging around for long...
SHOP: The Best Aldi Beauty Gifts 2023
Description
This sleek (and very affordable) hairdryer promises a silky smooth blowout and is available in
Description
For those on a hair health journey, Lacura's silk scrunchies are an easy stocking stuffer.
Description
A caviar eye cream? Exactly what we deserve, since you asked. Luckily, Aldi's best-seller will
Description
Get ready like the stars with this very glam Hollywood mirror. We can't believe the purse-friendly
Description
For anyone hankering for glowy skin and a fancy at-home pamper day - Aldi's LED mask is here to
Description
For va-va-voomy curls with no heat damage, we love this heatless hair curling set for Christmas
Description
Featuring a lip liner and matte liquid lipstick, it has never been easier to recreate a
Description
A nourishing primer which will leave skin soft and supple, whilst ensuring a flawless base. A