The best Aldi beauty gifts that will go down a treat this Christmas

You won't believe the very generous prices 👀

by Aimee Jakes |
Visage Ionic Hairdryer
2
Lacura Silk Scrunchies 4pc
3
Lacura Caviar Gold Illumination Eye Cream
4
LED Hollywood Mirror
5
Solas LED Face Mask
6
Lacura Heatless Hair Curling Set
7
Lacura Lip Kit
8
Lacura Vitabase Moisturising Primer

From Caviar eye creams to of-the-moment LED face masks, Aldi has a knack for bringing us fancy beauty products at very affordable prices. The popular supermarket's beauty brand, Lacura is forever going viral thanks to hard-working skincare formulas (often retailing under a fiver), nifty skincare gadgets at a fraction of the price and a famous £3.99 lip oil that did the rounds on TikTok before flying out of stock.

They say Kris Jenner works hard, but Aldi works harder.

Aldi believes you don't need to dip into your overdraft to spoil a loved one with a five-star pampering gift and as a result, stocks plenty of affordable present ideas that will ensure you are on the nice list this year (and outdo your siblings, of course!)

To help you on your way, we've rounded up our favourite beauty gifts that are available in stores, now. But don't dilly-dally, at these prices, best believe they won't be hanging around for long...

SHOP: The Best Aldi Beauty Gifts 2023

1.

Visage Ionic Hairdryer

Price: £14.99

Description

This sleek (and very affordable) hairdryer promises a silky smooth blowout and is available in

2.

Lacura Silk Scrunchies 4pc

Price: £4.99

Description

For those on a hair health journey, Lacura's silk scrunchies are an easy stocking stuffer.

3.

Lacura Caviar Gold Illumination Eye Cream

Price: £5.99

Description

A caviar eye cream? Exactly what we deserve, since you asked. Luckily, Aldi's best-seller will

4.

LED Hollywood Mirror

Price: £29.99

Description

Get ready like the stars with this very glam Hollywood mirror. We can't believe the purse-friendly

5.

Solas LED Face Mask

Price: £49.99

Description

For anyone hankering for glowy skin and a fancy at-home pamper day - Aldi's LED mask is here to

6.

Lacura Heatless Hair Curling Set

Description

For va-va-voomy curls with no heat damage, we love this heatless hair curling set for Christmas

7.

Lacura Lip Kit

Price: £4.49

Description

Featuring a lip liner and matte liquid lipstick, it has never been easier to recreate a

8.

Lacura Vitabase Moisturising Primer

Price: £4.99

Description

A nourishing primer which will leave skin soft and supple, whilst ensuring a flawless base. A

