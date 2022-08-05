8 of the best collagen supplements that actually work

When you're scrolling through Instagram you will definitely see celebrities and influencers promoting collagen supplements left, right and centre. But what actually is it and how does it work? We're here to break down everything you need to know about this ultra powerful supplement.

What is collagen?

Collagen is essentially the foundation for healthy, full, plump looking skin. If we’re wanting to get scientific, then collagen is the structural protein that is responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity.

The sad reality is that as we age, collagen breaks down and by the time we reach the age of 50, we will have lost about 50% of the collagen in our skin - yikes!

Whilst we can’t completely stop the loss of collagen, we can slow it down with the use of supplements. So if you’re after that key to eternal youth (aren’t we all?) , a collagen supplement might be a good place to start.

What types of collagen supplements are there?

When entering the magical world of collagen supplements it can be hard to know what to go for as there are so many variations.

First, you’ll have to decide what form you want it in as the supplements are available in everything from pills, powders and gels, to drinks and bars. If you’re the type of person who might forget to take a pill, taking your collagen in drink or bar form might make it easier to incorporate into your routine. These supplements are also available in a range of flavours, so there is something for everybody.

Then you have to decide on the type of collagen you want to take. Collagen is available in:

Bovine formulas

Marine formulas

Vegan formulas

Whilst all formulas are similarly effective, marine collagen is known to absorb into the blood faster than its counterparts.

Is collagen vegan?

Two of the most popular variations of collagen are not vegan, so this is something to watch out for.

Bovine collagen comes from cows and marine collagen comes from fish, however there are loads of equally effective vegan options out there.

How much collagen should you take in a day?

The key to reaping the effects of collagen is consistency. It is advised that you take your supplement once a day to see the full benefits. Although don’t be put off if you don’t see miraculous results straight away, as it can take around eight weeks before you notice the effects.

What are the benefits of collagen supplements?

Whilst the main benefit of collagen is youthful, glowing skin, there are also other benefits too. Collagen is proven to help out with dry skin, which can be particularly helpful during the colder months of the year.

As well as this, collagen also helps with dark, sunken eyes by helping to repair and restore the sensitive skin.

Jennifer Aniston, Sam Faiers and Victoria Beckham are just a couple of the celebs that are part of the collagen fan-club and quite frankly we’ll take just about any beauty advice from these ageless ladies.