8 luxe shower oils that will instantly elevate your self-care routine

When it comes to self-care rituals, the shower often takes centre stage. It’s a place of solace, where we wash away the worries of the day and emerge feeling refreshed. But what if we told you that you could take this daily routine to a whole new level of indulgence?

Enter shower oils – your ticket to a spa-like experience right in the comfort of your bathroom. To kickstart your journey into the world of shower indulgence, we are about to introduce you to the best shower oils on the market -from budget to boujee.

What are shower oils exactly?

These oils, often infused with luxurious fragrances, elevate your cleansing routine to a pampering ritual. As you massage them onto damp skin, they gently lift away impurities, leaving your skin not only clean but also infused with a subtle, delightful aroma. Unlike traditional cleansers, the velvety texture of these oils envelops your skin, providing a luxurious touch that transforms your daily shower into an indulgent escape.

SHOP: The best shower oils for every skin type and budget

1. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil For Very Dry To Eczema-Prone Skin Best for Eczema-prone skin Bioderma Price: £ 14.50 www.boots.com View offer Description One of the standout features of Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil is its suitability for various skin ... read more

2. L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil Best for smelling phenomenal Price: £ 19.50 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Experience the magic of L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil as it transforms from an oil to a delicate ... read more

3. Soap & Glory Perfect Zen Foaming Shower Oil Best on a budget Price: £ 8.99 www.boots.com View offer Description Enriched with the calming scents of lavender and tonka bean, this innovative oil-to-foam formula ... read more

4. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Cleansing Oil Best for gentle cleansing B07NF3Q6NX View offer Description Rediscover body cleansing with La Roche-Posay Foaming Oil, which is a luxurious hybrid of oil and ... read more

5. Kiehl's Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser Best for a self-care moment Price: £ 34 www.boots.com View offer Description Experience both hydration and luxury with the cult classic Kiehl’s Shower Oil. Enriched with ... read more

6. <br>Sanctuary Spa Ultra Rich Shower Oil Best for lasting hydration Rrp: £ 9.5 Price: £ 8.5 View offer Description Discover a moment of sanctuary with this revitalising yet affordable shower oil. Formulated to ... read more