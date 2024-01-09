The best sulphate-free shampoos for all-round healthier hair

You may have heard about sulphate-free shampoos but do you know what swapping to a sulfate-free formula can do for your hair? To start, it’s useful to understand what sulphates are and how they interact with our hair. In shampoo, the most commonly used sulphates are sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, key ingredients that are known for their cleansing abilities as they cut through dirt, oil and build-up. Excessive use of sulphates can have a negative effect however as they can strip the hair and cause irritation.