The best sulphate-free shampoos for all-round healthier hair

You may have heard about sulphate-free shampoos but do you know what swapping to a sulfate-free formula can do for your hair? To start, it’s useful to understand what sulphates are and how they interact with our hair. In shampoo, the most commonly used sulphates are sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, key ingredients that are known for their cleansing abilities as they cut through dirt, oil and build-up. Excessive use of sulphates can have a negative effect however as they can strip the hair and cause irritation.
Enter sulphate-free shampoo formulas which remove build-up using alternative ingredients to cleanse the hair. Over time these kinder formulas can result in softer, shinier and more manageable hair. Ready to try a sulphate-free formula but wondering which is the best? Here’s our edit of the best sulphate-free shampoos available right now.
SHOP: The best sulphate-free shampoos
Description
Packed with burdock, Nettle and Horsetail Extracts to cleanse and energise the scalp, this shampoo
Pros
- Made from natural ingredients
Cons
- Scent may not be to all tastes
Description
If you suffer from dandruff or a sensitive scalp, Head & Shoulders' new Bare Pure shampoo is a
Pros
- Gentle enough for everyday use
- Made from minimal ingredients
Cons
- Coconut scent may not be to all tastes
Description
Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Hair Shampoo does exactly what it says on the tin, improving hair
Pros
- Plastic neutral packaging
- Great for colour-treated hair
Cons
- More expensive for non-beauty pie members
Description
Ideal for curly, coily and wavy hair, this sulphate-free shampoo cleans, nourishes and also helps
Pros
- Ultra hydrating
Cons
- Not suitable for all hair types
Description
Did you know your water type can affect how your hair washes and dries? This clever shampoo from
Pros
- PH-conscious formula
Cons
- More expensive price point
Description
While you may have used Olaplex’s bond-building treatment, you may not have tried their
Pros
- Great for damaged and colour-treated hair
Cons
- More expensive price point
Why should I use a sulphate-free shampoo?
While sulphates are an effective cleaner, they can strip the hair of essential oils and moisture leaving it feeling dry and brittle. A sulphate-free shampoo cleanses without drying out the hair to ensure it stays healthy and hydrated.