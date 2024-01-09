  1. Home|
The best sulphate-free shampoos for all-round healthier hair

Refresh your hair without any unwanted ingredients

Sulphate free shampoo
by Jazzria Harris |
Published
1
Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo
2
Head & Shoulders Bare Pure Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
3
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturising Shampoo
4
Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo
5
Hello Klean Hard Water Shampoo
6
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
You may have heard about sulphate-free shampoos but do you know what swapping to a sulfate-free formula can do for your hair? To start, it’s useful to understand what sulphates are and how they interact with our hair. In shampoo, the most commonly used sulphates are sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, key ingredients that are known for their cleansing abilities as they cut through dirt, oil and build-up. Excessive use of sulphates can have a negative effect however as they can strip the hair and cause irritation.

Enter sulphate-free shampoo formulas which remove build-up using alternative ingredients to cleanse the hair. Over time these kinder formulas can result in softer, shinier and more manageable hair. Ready to try a sulphate-free formula but wondering which is the best? Here’s our edit of the best sulphate-free shampoos available right now.

SHOP: The best sulphate-free shampoos

1.

Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo

Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo
Price: £5.95

Boots

Description

Packed with burdock, Nettle and Horsetail Extracts to cleanse and energise the scalp, this shampoo

Pros

  • Made from natural ingredients

Cons

  • Scent may not be to all tastes
2.

Head & Shoulders Bare Pure Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Head & Shoulders Bare Pure Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Price: £9.99

Boots

Description

If you suffer from dandruff or a sensitive scalp, Head & Shoulders' new Bare Pure shampoo is a

Pros

  • Gentle enough for everyday use
  • Made from minimal ingredients

Cons

  • Coconut scent may not be to all tastes
3.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturising Shampoo

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturising Shampoo
Price: £9.50

Beauty Pie

Description

Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Hair Shampoo does exactly what it says on the tin, improving hair

Pros

  • Plastic neutral packaging
  • Great for colour-treated hair

Cons

  • More expensive for non-beauty pie members
4.

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo
Price: £7

Look Fantastic

Description

Ideal for curly, coily and wavy hair, this sulphate-free shampoo cleans, nourishes and also helps

Pros

  • Ultra hydrating

Cons

  • Not suitable for all hair types
5.

Hello Klean Hard Water Shampoo

Hello Klean Hard Water Shampoo
Price: £18

Hello Klean

Description

Did you know your water type can affect how your hair washes and dries? This clever shampoo from

Pros

  • PH-conscious formula

Cons

  • More expensive price point
6.

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Price: £28

Olaplex

Description

While you may have used Olaplex’s bond-building treatment, you may not have tried their

Pros

  • Great for damaged and colour-treated hair

Cons

  • More expensive price point
Why should I use a sulphate-free shampoo?

While sulphates are an effective cleaner, they can strip the hair of essential oils and moisture leaving it feeling dry and brittle. A sulphate-free shampoo cleanses without drying out the hair to ensure it stays healthy and hydrated.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us