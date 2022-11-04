Hold on… The Boots Black Friday deals have already started and here are the biggest discounts

We don't mean to be keen, but it's true: Black Friday has arrived. If you haven't already spotted it, tonnes of brands are jumping on the early sales and if we're honest, we can't get enough of the savings. One brand in particular that we know bring lots of hot deals is Boots, the huge stockist of our fave beauty discounts, wellness and electrical sales.

So, with thousands of products expected to have unmissable savings, we've rounded up the best Boots deals so you don't miss out. But, hurry products are selling out fast. We know it's early, but with iconic brands like Fenty, Bobbi Brown and Soap & Glory on the list, you know you're going to grab yourself an unbelievable bargain.

So, if you can't wait until * actual * Black Friday (which is the 25th of November, btw) or Cyber Monday (the 28th), then you can grab Boots' early discounts and deals that are live on-site right now. From fragrance deals to electrical beauty discounts, here are all the best items to buy in the Boots sale.

The best beauty and wellness deals for Black Friday

On the lookout for the best deals you can get your hands on? Whether you're looking for skincare, haircare, wellness, intimate health or all of them put together, we reckon there will be loads of hot deals to get your hands on, as well as the Boots Black Friday sale, keep an eye out for these top retailers who will do the best deals:

SHOP: The best Boots Black Friday deals you can get right now

Discounts were correct at the time of publishing.

In other news, it's Christmas gift guide time! We've found 48 brilliant gift ideas for her. From skincare sets to posh champers, here are all the best gifts to spoil your sister, BFF, cousin or YOURSELF.