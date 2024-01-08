TikTok’s favourite skincare brand has just dropped the perfect winter moisturiser

Paid Partnership

Winter's got a lot to answer for, hasn't it? It's dark by 4pm, getting out of bed is now an Olympic sport, and the house is freezing all the time - not to mention the havoc it wreaks on our skin.

Cold wind, dry air, plus central heating (if you've succumbed to putting it on) all work together to leave our skin feeling dry, looking lacklustre, and needing some hydration, ASAP.

Thankfully, one of TikTok's favourite skincare brands, Drunk Elephant (known for the iconic D-Bronzi drops) has released a luxurious new product to solve all of our winter skincare problems. Bora Barrier Repair Cream is the brand's thickest, richest cream yet, and is clinically proven to deliver 24-hour moisture, leaving skin feeling nourished, hydrated, and energised. Intrigued yet?

With a formula armed to revive even the most fragile skin (making it great for more mature skin, too) the brand-new cream is jam-packed with ceramides, lipids, minerals, and potent antioxidant compounds to promote elasticity and support healthy skin. And make skincare obsessives swoon (guilty).

All you need to do is apply it morning and night to clean, dry skin, and let it go to work to repair your skin barrier. Then, get ready to say hello to a lit-from-within glow that would convince anyone you've just stepped off a plane from Majorca. A little goes a long way, too, so one pot will last for ages.