This £20 foundation is going viral for giving ‘full coverage without looking cakey’

Screaming, crying, throwing up. The newest foundation gifted to us by the TikTok gods is so good, it has put mercury out of retrograde.

Thos £19.95 foundation has truly taken over our FYP and for good reason too. Introducing the BPerfect Chroma Cover Matte Foundation which is wonderfully full coverage yet weightless. Gone are the days when full coverage meant caking your face in mounds of product.

It has a 36-shade range (we love to see it) and TikTokers are pairing it with a glowy primer for a flawless, dewy finish.

@yazmooremakeup shared on her TikTok, 'If you love that full coverage but still want your skin to look hydrated and non-cakey, then this is the foundation for you.'

In her video, she shows off just how full coverage the foundation is by covering a mole on her face, INSTANTLY. It’s pure sorcery.

Youtuber, @sophdoeslife, also shared her honest thoughts on the viral product. And although it’s not her 'favourite foundation ever', she says 'it actually looks REALLY nice, I thought that maybe it would look a bit more cakey looking than this when it started to go oily but it actually still looks very smooth!'

Makeup artist, @alicedicksonnn, couldn’t stay away from the hype either. She uses it as a part of 'the best base makeup routine' and says it’s 'next-level'.

We've been truly #influenced.

Check out some customer reviews below:

“BPerfect have done it again * * * * * star product and much more! I use it with the illuminating primer for a more dewy finish or alone for that matt look. Love it 🤩”

“I love this foundation. The coverage is Amazing and super full and a little goes a long way. Obsessed, already on my second bottle in 4 months!”