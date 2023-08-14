I tried Byoma skincare and here are my honest thoughts

The barrier-boosting skincare brand Byoma is loved by the beauty industry, thanks to its brightly-hued packaging, high-performance results and starting from just £9.99. Whether you're starting your skincare routine from scratch, stripping things back after overdoing it with the acids or simply don't want to drop a zillion pounds on a moisturiser, we wholeheartedly vote Byoma.

All in all, it's 'no frills, no fluff' skincare that helps to repair compromised skin barriers.

If you're new here, a damaged skin barrier can lead to problems such as dryness, acne and inflammation. Harsh cleansers and going a lil wild with acid toners are often the main culprits. In short, anything that strips your skin and gives you that dry, tight feeling could be doing your complexion more bad than good.

So that's where Byomacomes in. It has its own trademarked Tri-Ceramide Complex (fancy) which helps restore natural moisture and give your skin barrier some much-needed love. Essentially, a soothing hug for dry skin in need.

But is BYOMA actually any good or has the (brilliant) marketing influenced us?

As someone who has tried all the beauty products in the world (probably), including the cheap and cheerful to the fancy A-List-approved stuff, I put the Byoma range through its paces and here are my very honest thoughts.

Buckle in.

WATCH: Byoma Try-On Video

The good:

They're unscented: although scent can help us feel more zen (skincare is self-care, after all), it's unnecessary and can aggravate sensitive skin. I personally love how BYOMA is completely scent-free. Fragrance in skincare is very 2014, huns.

Trademarked Tri-Ceramide Complex: a very fancy way of saying a complex of ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids that mimic the essential fats found in skin. Your skin will be forever grateful.

The packaging: bright, bold and here to elevate your bathroom shelf, the packaging makes you want to show off your Byoma products proudly to anyone who cares, even if it's your only your Aunt Lynda. It's even made from recycled materials. What more could you want?

Perfect for beginners: want to get into skincare, but have no clue to start? Simply choose a cleanser, serum and moisturiser for the easiest routine. This means Byoma is a great starter brand for teens, too.

Doesn't clog pores: Byoma products are non-comedogenic, meaning it's very unlikely to block pores and give you a massive spot just before your Tinder date. Why do they always appear on your chin?

Price point: the range starts at an affordable£9.99 for the Jelly Cleanser, with the most expensive product being the Rich Moisturising Cream at £13.99.Definitely a steal for hard-working formulas.

Refills: these aren't quite available just yet, but the Byoma team promise that refills for every product will be available in 'weeks not months'. Oh, we love to see it.

Clear Inkey lists: the ingredients are all clearly listed on each of the bottles as well as a note explaining which each does for your skin.

The bad:

The spray function of the Balancing Mist: I didn't love this product at first because instead of a nice, fine mist it would deliver heavy droplets that sort of drench your face. However, the Byoma team share that you really need to press down hard on the mist top to counteract this. Noted.

This definitely does help and gives a powerful, yet very fine mist. Because it's quite powerful, I'd use this as an essence/toner rather than a spray to refresh make-up.

The Rich Cream pump: does take a fair few pumps to get the product out, however, Byoma assures us that they have already fixed this problem going forward. Tbh, we stan a brand that will take note and listen.

My three favourite products from the range:

Stand-out ingredients: tri-ceramide complex, niacinamide and green tea extract.

Easily my favourite product in the range, the gel formula is perfect for oily, yet dehydrated skin. It's silky and lightweight, yet very nourishing and I find myself reaching for this constantly. There are honestly zero faults with this moisturiser and would happily use this for all of eternity. If you had told me this product was £50, I would have believed you.

Having said that, there are times when you may need a little extra moisture (read: heatwaves or longhaul flights) but that's like being mad at Molly-Mae Hague for not being able to sing.

Check it out, here.

Stand-out ingredients: tri-ceramide complex, antioxidant-rich liquorice root and green tea extract.

I absolutely love this cleanser and so much so, it's now my designated second cleanse. Because of the name 'Jelly' I did expect it to be a sort of balm consistency to remove make-up, but it's definitely more of a 'gel' cleanser. My skin feels very clean without that stripping feeling and a little goes a long way. I am an advocate of saving money on cleansers and spending your money on actives and mega-watt serums because the product is only on your skin briefly before being washed down the sink. With a £9.99 price tag, it's the cleanser I'd recommend to all my friends.

Check it out, here.

Stand-out ingredients: tri-ceramide complex, squalane and glycerin.

This is my favourite serum from the range because it's hydrating, silky and leaves your skin feeling plump afterwards. It feels rich enough without feeling like it's going to clog my pores. An easy breezy serum that you can reach for day or night. My only bugbear is that there seems to be less product in this one, but it may be that the packaging is slightly too big? It's not enough to put me off repurchasing, though and it gets a cheerful thumbs up from me.

Check it out, here.