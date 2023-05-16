Coco+Eve launch revolutionary anti-ageing SPF 30 body oil which helps you tan faster

We are pleased to report that we are firmly and forever in the Sun Protection Always club. We smother SPF50 on our faces come rain or shine, wear a large hat on holiday and 'sunbeds' is basically a swear word. Yep, the sun is believed to be responsible for 90% of premature ageing so best believe we always have a bottle of SPF in our arsenal.

However, we will also be the first to admit that we do love a natural golden gleam and the best faux tanner can just never compete with the real deal.

Now thanks to holistic tanning and haircare brand, Coco+Eve you can now truly have your cake and eat it. They have just launched their highly awaited Tan Activating Body Oil SPF30 (£28) which will leave you sunkissed, and more importantly, safe. Now you're speaking our language.

1. SHOP: Coco+Eve Tan Boosting Anti-Ageing Body Oil SPF30 View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

In fact, despite the high SPF formula and protection from UV damage, the oil promises to boost your natural tan by 40%.

With broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and a tan-boosting peptide complex, you’ll be able to give your skin a megawatt glow but still be protected against photo-ageing and harmful rays. The formula is rich in antioxidants such as Watermelon Seed Oil and Guava that help to nourish the skin and a delicious tropical mango scent that smells like holiday in a bottle. Delish.

As well as being packed with plenty of skincare benefits, the oil is also very lightweight, fast-absorbing and locks in moisture for gleamy skin that looks like it could have a starring role in the next season of Made In Chelsea.

What's more, if you shop the oil from the Coco+Eve website, you also bag yourself a free 60ml Bali Buffing Sugar to enjoy. Oh, go on then.

One fan wrote on Instagram, "Oh my😍😍 I need it this summer" whilst another added, "I can’t wait to try it for my Hawaii trip in July 😭💜".