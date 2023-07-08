I tried Coco & Eve’s Daily Radiance Primer SPF 50 and here are my honest thoughts

We all know that applying an SPF cream daily is the most important skincare step of them all. No ifs, no buts and absolutely, no maybes. It's the number one rule for gleamin' and youthful skin and it's not one to skip.

However, SPFs (as noble as they are) can cause a whole host of problems, including angry breakouts, make-up piling and a dreaded white cast that makes us look like we've been struck down by the lurgy.

Reader, all I want in life is protected and healthy skin, whilst looking so glowy I, 1) must drink spinach smoothies for fun 2) definitely don't scroll through TikTok hair transformations until the early hours 3) could be an extra in Made In Chelsea. Not too much to ask for, is it?

Luckily, our pals over at Coco & Eve have launched their new Radiance Primer SPF50 which is a light and fragrance-free formula that promises to protect skin from the sun's harmful rays, whilst doubling up as a glowy canvas for make-up. Get a sunscreen that does both, hun.

I put the Coco & Eve primer/SPF hybrid to the test to see if it's worth the price tag...

Overview

The 2 in 1 primer sunscreen promises 'gorgeous, glowing skin while delivering SPF 50 protection, minus the greasy, heavy finish.' It's fragrance-free and infused with hard-working ingredients including antioxidants and niacinamide for healthy, radiant skin.

It's designed to be used as the last step of your morning skincare routine and after just a pump of product, you're ready to start applying your base make-up. For make-up-free days, it's the perfect last step to leave skin glowing, happy and hydrated.

Honest review

LEFT: Wearing just the Coco+Eve Radiance Primer SPF 50. RIGHT: Wearing Coco+Eve Radiance Primer SPF 50 with a lotta make-up.

I am seriously impressed with this do-it-all SPF. The sleek, pink, Barbiecore(!) packaging means it looks great on my skincare shelfie and ultimately means I'm more inclined to use it. The cream's air whip texture? It's honestly a work of art. Think creamy, nourishing and smoothing without feeling greasy or oily.

You just need one pump of product which quickly melts into your skin with no trace of white cast. I'll admit, I do like a bit of fragrance in my skincare as I enjoy a erm, 💫holistic💫 approach to skincare, but after a recent chin breakout, I've learned to be a lot more picky with the ingredients I put on my face.

The best thing about this SPF is the soft focus and lit-within gleam you get, which looks hella natural. I find a lot of 'glow' creams are far too oily for my combination skin (and my three layers of foundation).

The addition of niacinamide really noticeably minimises the appearance of pores and fine lines. I personally would need to add at least a tinted moisturiser into the mix before starting my day, but if you love forgoing foundation - you will love the natural but highlighted finish.

I've been testing a lot of SPFs recently and despite a lot of promising first impressions, many caused my make-up to pill and ruin my whole entire day. I've been wearing this one every day for the past few weeks and I can confirm it makes your make-up look 10/10 flawless.