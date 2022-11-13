Court By A Feather talks styling tricks, long-lasting lip liners and her go-to £10 fake tan which won’t ruin bed sheets

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Court By A Feather, real name Courtney Hunt. With over 146k followers on Instagram, Court is known for her consistent outfit reels, chatty Instagram stories and for bringing us the best inspiration from the high street. She describes her style as, "smart casual and good-quality staples" and it's exactly what you can expect from her debut In The Style edit. Honestly, it's giving autumn!

The fashion influencer chats exclusively to heat about skincare routines, great advice and her ultimate self-care Sunday...

On self-care

What does a typical self-care Sunday look like for Courtney?

"Self-care to me is a day where I don't think about work. My ideal self-care day would be getting up to go to reformer pilates and just having a really nice lunch that I've made. A lot of the time when I'm so on the go, I just don't have time to cook and I always end up grabbing something. If it's a Sunday, I love a roast, going for a dog walk - anything that calms me. Even a bath with my iPad watching Netflix. I always light my NEOM De-Stress Candle (£28) whenever I have a bath."

On becoming an influencer

"I worked in the city for seven years at an insurance company where I was doing legal work. I just knew in my mind that I didn't enjoy it whereas other people around me did. I did like going in because of the people around me but I just knew it wasn't what I was meant to do. I had always loved fashion. As soon as I got a regular salary after college, I started going to Zara and Topshop at Lakeside and whenever I'd have an outfit on or was holding something, a lot of people would ask, 'Where did you pick that up from?' or 'Where's that from?'

"I then made an Instagram and hid all of my friends. I didn't tell anyone, I didn't tell my family because I get so embarrassed. Then I started posting mirror outfit pictures and after a viral Zara mirror selfie it went from there."

On skincare

Courtney always has really clear and glowy skin and she tells us how it's by no accident.

"I've literally been obsessed with skincare since I was younger. My nan always had amazing skin and I've always looked up to her. My mum has also always told me to invest in skincare and make sure that I always moisturise.

"I love Drunk Elephant, I think I have every Drunk Elephant skincare product! It's the only skincare brand I use. I went through a stage of trialling different products but Drunk Elephant is the only one that doesn't seem to react to my skin.

On make-up must-haves

We were fangirling over Courtney's make-up in her In The Style shoot and needed to know if she learned any tips along the way...

"I did it all myself! I don't ever have my make-up done, I always prefer doing it myself. I hate cakey make-up or when they put loads of layers on, it just doesn't suit me."

We're impressed! What products are always in her make-up bag?

"I'm also obsessed with Refy at the moment. I love their Cream Bronzer in the shade 'Sand' (£18) and their Lipsculpt in the shade 'Taupe' (£18) is amazing. One end is a liner and the other end is a gel and it just stays on - it's so good!"

On budget beauty buys

"I love the Revolution Tanning Aqua Tanning Mousse (£10.49). It comes out clear and you can wear it to bed and it won't transfer on the sheets. You wake up in the morning and nothing is on the sheets but you have the best tan. It's a really lovely tan."

On In The Style

How did Courtney's exciting launch with In The Style come about? Turns out, she basically manifested it.

"I was at lunch with my agent and I was saying how much I wanted to work with In The Style on an edit and then two hours later she rang me and they had rung her without her even speaking to them and said, 'We would love Court to do an edit.' I literally cried my eyes out. I did wait until after I got off the phone with her, I do have pride!

"Within a week I was in the head office to see them all, I see samples of some of the bits, and all the fabrics they picked and it was an amazing experience. I'm just really grateful. My range is size 6 to 28 and I always wanted to make sure it could be worn by everyone."

What's Court's favourite piece from her collection? If she had to pick?

"I'd say the Cream '5' Slogan Embroidered Sweatshirt (£30) is my favourite. As soon as I saw the first samples of it, my eyes lit up and I was like, 'Is it finished?" and then asked to take it home."

On styling tricks

"It's not so much of a styling trick but I like to go for staples. A long sleeve t-shirt, split-hem jeans and trainers is my go-to at the moment. Maybe the styling trick is just popping a coat over your shoulder, I think it always makes the outfit. I had my Stradivarius coat on today and it just made the whole outfit look a lot smarter.

On really great advice

What's a really helpful piece of wisdom that Courtney has received lately?

"Someone recently said to me to start saying 'I get to' instead of, 'I have to.' Sometimes you look at opportunities as stress, but really they are blessings. It helps you become really grateful for the things in your life. It was the best piece of advice I've been given recently and really helped to change my mindset."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I'm actually rewatching all the Twilight films

How do you like your cuppa? I love a cup of tea, but always decaf because I can't have caffeine. So, decaf tea, some milk and a spoonful of honey.

Favourite face mask? I love the PIXI VOLUME Collagen Boost Sheet Masks (£10 for three).

Go-to takeaway order? I'd say Turkish, it feels like a healthy takeaway.