Olivia Attwood reveals £3.32 ‘summer proof’ make-up hack and it’s BIZARRE

Love Island drama, al fresco lunches and chirpily commenting 'It's still light outside!' every single evening without fail, are a few of our favourite things now it's officially summer. Chaffing, sweaty upper lips and our make-up evaporating as soon as we leave the house, meanwhile, are not.

To save the day, Love Islander turned telly presenter, Olivia Attwood has shared her 'life-changing' hack for ensuring your make-up stays put all day and it's one from her 'Vegas pageant days'.

Please enter the Sure Deodorant Stick.

Liv told her 2M fans how she simply dabs on a bit of Sure Deodorant before applying her AM skincare to minimise sweating and ensure her make-up stays in place all day. It's also great for anyone prone to a bit of SULA * ( * 'sweaty upper lip alert' for anyone who didn't spend their entire childhood re-watching Wild Child).

The newly-married star wrote in an Instagram Story: "So, basically what you need to know is setting your make-up with stick deodorant will change your life. This is one back from my Vegas pageant days lol. I use it anywhere you get make-up movement in the heat on bare face first and then I go over at the end again."

Liv doesn't recommend reaching for your standard deodorant, either.

The star continued, "And obviously, I have a separate one for the make-up bag - we aren't going armpits to face, we aren't animals.

"It's 40 degrees and my make-up didn't move all day. You're welcome."

After receiving plenty of DMs, Olivia generously made an Instagram Reel to answer fans' burning questions and delve deeper into the wacky make-up hack. It's not every day you're advised to put deodorant on your face, tbh!

Clearing a few things up, Olivia started: "I like to use a stick deodorant, like this, not a roll-on. I think the waxy ones are better. Like I said in my Instagram post we need one that's separate for the make-up bag, we're not going armpit to face. We're not animals.

"My face is clean, I've got nothing on, no skincare, this is really important. You're basically going to apply to the areas that you sweat. Forehead, whatever, put it wherever you think you sweat and then you just carry on with your routine as usual.

"I'm gonna go in with my Bobbi Brown Primer(£39.50). Primer, Foundation, concealer, and contour done, I like to go in now with a setting spray. Give it a little spritz. This is before powder. Go back in with the Sure stick and just roll it on. Just like pat. I go in and I'm going to set all my make-up with the pressed powder. I'll go in with one last spritz of some kind of setting spray."