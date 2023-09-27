Tell your friends: A Drunk Elephant pop-up is coming to London and you’re invited

Paid partnership

When it comes to the crème de la crème of skincare products, you can bet that Drunk Elephant's sizzling skincare line is front row. Formulated with research-backed ingredients which work in harmony to deliver your best skin ever - the brightly-coloured bottles are officially cult. Especially, when you consider the brand's famed instant bronzing drops which are forever flying out of stock.

What's more, the formulations are 100% free of essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances and what the brand calls 'the suspicious 6'.

Now the team at Drunk Elephant are launching a brand-new, skin brightening serum - B-Goldi and throwing a pop-up to celebrate. Get us there.

The House of Goldi pop-up will be open for three days on London's Greek Street, from October 6 through October 8. The four-story space is the ultimate destination for skincare fans to discover the glistening world of B-Goldi.

Expect an interactive mixing station to create personalised skincare smoothies based on your skin’s needs, a B-Goldi Glistening Booth made for snapping selfies, a gram-worthy lounge to hang out in and of course, the full Drunk Elephant line in full glory.

Plus, Drunk Elephant will be hosting exclusive workshops throughout the weekend, such as morning yoga classes and an influencer meet-and-greet with Sammi Jefcoate. Make sure to book your workshop via drunkelephant.co.uk and the cost of workshop tickets can be used toward a product purchase at House of Goldi.

If that's not enough, each day, the first 100 visitors will receive a gift bag filled with samples and exclusive Drunk Life swag. If you arrive later, everyone will get samples and be able to pick a few charms from the charm bar.