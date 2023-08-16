EXCLUSIVE: Ekin-Su reveals her top five tips for ridiculously glowy skin

From hilarious one-liners to stunning red carpet looks, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu may be best known for winning Love Island series 8, but she was born to be a star.

Since leaving the villa, Ekin-Su has partnered with BPerfect Cosmetics to launch her own range of cosmetics including the Radiant Glow which went viral on TikTok for being 'better than Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter.' Oh, and it's half the price.

As Ekin always looks I-drink-a-lot-of-green-smoothies radiant, we asked her for her top tips for achieving The Glow. From her vampire beauty secret to the budget skincare moisturiser just as good as La Mer, here are her top tips for gleamin' skin.

1) Start with the basics

"People always say, 'Oh, she looks so glowy', well, that's because before I put anything on, I make sure my actual skin is in good condition.

"It's important to start with the basics. I drink a lot of water, I eat a lot of healthy stuff.

"Also make sure that you're not just applying make-up onto dirty, oily-based skin. Make sure that you are using a cleanser, toner and exfoliate once a week - it doesn't matter what make the products are, just get into a good routine.'

2) Invest in facials

"Getting facials is very important. I swear by Hydrafacials which really help to remove the dirt from your pores. There's only so much you can do at home with a cleaner, you need to invest in facials to get that done."

3) Try BPerfect's Radiant Glow

"Make-up-wise, I love my BPerfect Radiant Glow, it's all I need. If you're on holiday, you can just wear Radiant Glow. In the winter, I use the RadiantGlow underneath a foundation just for a bit of extra coverage. You can also use it on your lips, you can use it on your body, you can do so much.

"The best way to use the Radiant Glow is to use the Empress brush and use it in circle motions around the face and neck, add some mascara, add some lashes from BPerfect and you're good to go."

4) Sleep like a vampire

"Never sleep on three pillows. Basically, if you sleep on three pillows at night, you get a cricked neck. If you sleep on your left or right it will crease your skin and you will age more, so you need to sleep on your back with no pillow like this [Ekin mimics sleeping like a vampire]."

5) Good skincare doesn't have to cost the earth