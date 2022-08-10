I tried e.l.f’s new MAGNETIC face mask and here are my honest thoughts

When it comes to skincare, let’s face it, you can never have too many cleansers, moisturisers, or serums. However, another thing I certainly can’t live without is a trusty go-to face mask and now e.l.f cosmetics has launched their Super Revitalize Magnetic Mask(£24) I naturally had to give it a go as I was very intrigued as to how it worked.

I participated in some Selfcare Sunday and took the time to give the product a go, hoping to see this Harry Potter-esque magic in action (and to hopefully get clear skin with no thanks to the warm heat).

How does it work?

The formula is iron-based which allows for the mask to be picked up with the magic wand that is included. On one end you’ll find the magnet, whilst the other is shaped to use as a spatula.

The special mask is designed to smooth and revitalize your skin as it comes packed with special ingredients such as carrot seed oil which helps rejuvenate skin cells. Vitamin C aids in protecting the surface from environmental stress a brightening, whilst Vitamin E offers deep hydration – sounds too good to be true.

The e.l.f. Super Revitalize Magnetic Mask (£24) is available from ASOS, which is slightly on the more expensive end of the scale for the brand that’s known for their affordability. But you do only need to use a small amount of the product to spread over your face so you’re guaranteed that it will last you a while.

Is e.l.f’s Super Revitalize Magnetic Face Mask any good?

Thankfully the pot comes with full instructions on the side otherwise I would have definitely overdone the time. To get started, make sure you’ve cleaned your face beforehand using a cleanser and that it’s dry before application. Then take a scoop using the wand and apply it evenly over your face until you resemble the Tin Man from Wizard of Oz.

Leave it on for five to ten minutes, the perfect amount of time to make a cuppa, and then once time has passed, it’s the fun part. I was a bit sceptical about the short time to leave it on as usually the hardworking masks tend to have a time of around 20+ minutes but I was pleasantly surprised at the end result.

But before we get to that, place the magnet end of the wand inside the plastic cover which comes included and then hover it close to the skins surface and glide it over the mask.

Straight away you will feel the mask attaching to the wand and removing itself from the skin – bizarre right? Simply do this all over until you have clear skin.

The packaging also suggests not to rinse off with water so that you don’t disturb your new, flawless complexion.

Straight after using the mask my skin was looking gorgeously smooth and brightened (yaaas hun). However, one key piece of advice, refrain from licking your lips afterwards as you’ll be left tasting metal for a while due to the iron in the formula. As well as this, you’ll also be smelling the scent for the remainder of the day as the ingredients continue to carry out construction on your skin.