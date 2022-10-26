It’s Christmas gift guide time! 40+ brilliant gift ideas for her

From the endless Quality Street tins and the EastEnders Christmas special to mum's roast dinners - we don't need to tell you how great Christmas is, or how we've been counting down since September the 1st (oops).
To get you feelin' as Christmassy as Mariah Carey belting out 'All I Want For Christmas' wrapped head-to-toe in tinsel, we've rounded up the best gifts for the woman in your life who you intend on spoiling.
Of course, you don't need gifts to show your love, but it's a pretty good place to start...
From skincare sets to posh champers, here are all the best gifts to spoil your sister, bestie, cousin or YOURSELF, because hun, you deserve it.
SHOP: the best Christmas gifts for her 2022
Cosy pyjama sets are the easiest gift idea and they always go down a treat. We love this bold and fun pair from Boux Avenue.
Bellissima's Steam Elixir expertly uses the natural power of steam to both protect tresses and maintain moisture when straightening your hair. Our hair has never been so soft and silky. It's also a more affordable dupe of the L'Oreal Steampod (and better, too!)
Ariana Grande's cult perfume has had a glow-up and it smells incredible. Notes include lavender, juicy pear, and bergamot.
Give the gift of mental clarity with this pretty journal from Oliver Bonas.
Win Christmas gifting with this adorable Percy Pig cup. Staaawp it.
A full-size Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush plus two minis for just £29? Heaven, if you ask us.
Step up your stacking game with this best-selling set from Hey Harper. It instantly elevates any outfit.
Heat-free curls have been our favourite TikTok beauty hack this year and this REHAB. set has everything you need for Really Great Hair.
This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle is a work of art in itself. Perfect for #JOMO weekends at home.
This new warm-toned eyeshadow palette by Too Faced will go down a treat with any beauty fan. Just look at those shimmers!
Introducing a mammoth Bondi Sands tanning set that is incredible value for money, especially now it has 50% off.
If her cuppa is always going cold, she will love this smart mug where you can control the temperature via an app on her phone. The future is here and it's glorious.
The perfect statement bag for pairing with all of her festive outfits and beyond.
Elevate her loungewear collection with this ultra-snuggly SKIMS hoodie.
Everything you need to create the perfect festive nude lip, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.
December is the perfect excuse to wear ALL the sequins and this Style Cheat number nails the brief perfectly.
Some gorgeous arm candy she can wear forever and always.
So comfortable! So chic! We're never taking ours off.
Improve and protect your hair’s health with this ultra-soft organic jersey cotton towel. There are plenty of prints to suit your personal brand.
Stop what you're doing! We've found the most perfect glass mugs for her daily iced coffee.
A show-stopper of a bottle, this is described as a 'sun-kissed and silky-smooth new spirit.' Yum.
Pricey? Absolutely, but it's the coffee table book of the moment. A must-have for interior fans.
A hardworking yet affordable toothbrush that is engineered to give you a deeper more bespoke clean. Whatsmore, it's ROSE GOLD.
Pour Moi's cheerful festive jammies are going straight into our basket.
Nothing feels as Christmassy as NEOM's festive candle selection, NOTHING.
Just know, we will be LIVING in this teddy fleece blanket the whole of winter. That is all.
For a gleam that would rival fairy lights, we adore this dew-enhancing set from Glow Recipe.
A gorgeous body which can look equally sexy dressed up with trousers and a blazer.
A box full of hard-working heroes dedicated to elevating those magical eight hours.
Nothing says 'have a wholesome 2023' quite like an LED mask. This must-have skincare gadget promises to boost collagen and clear blemishes.
Add some pizzazz to her AirPods case with this adorable offering from Not On The Highstreet.
Be the envy of your friends with your very own Birds of Paradise plant. Leaf Envy also offers monthly plant subscriptions which are perfect for gifting.
The coolest (and snuggliest) footwear to run errands in.
Make the whole place ✨shimmer✨ with this gorgeously-glitzy headband.
Made for the princess in your life, this is all she will be spritzing this December.
A 100% Mulberry silk eye mask that is gentle on your skin so you can enjoy a good night’s sleep.
Get in the party mood with Beautyblender’s festive Blending Queen - hands-down, the best beauty sponge on the internet.
What's better than fruity gin liqueur? Gemma Collins fruity gin liqueur! The ultimate gift for the GC fan in your life.
The only acceptable way to slurp your soup is from a mushroom bowl.