  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

It’s Christmas gift guide time! 40+ brilliant gift ideas for her

So good, you won't want to give them away

Gifts for her
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

From the endless Quality Street tins and the EastEnders Christmas special to mum's roast dinners - we don't need to tell you how great Christmas is, or how we've been counting down since September the 1st (oops).

To get you feelin' as Christmassy as Mariah Carey belting out 'All I Want For Christmas' wrapped head-to-toe in tinsel, we've rounded up the best gifts for the woman in your life who you intend on spoiling.

Of course, you don't need gifts to show your love, but it's a pretty good place to start...

From skincare sets to posh champers, here are all the best gifts to spoil your sister, bestie, cousin or YOURSELF, because hun, you deserve it.

Gallery

SHOP: the best Christmas gifts for her 2022

Large heart fleece pyjamas in a bag
1 of 39

Cosy pyjama sets are the easiest gift idea and they always go down a treat. We love this bold and fun pair from Boux Avenue.

Bellissima Steam Elixir Hair Straightener
2 of 39

Bellissima's Steam Elixir expertly uses the natural power of steam to both protect tresses and maintain moisture when straightening your hair. Our hair has never been so soft and silky. It's also a more affordable dupe of the L'Oreal Steampod (and better, too!)

Cloud 2.0 Eau de Parfum Spray
3 of 39

Ariana Grande's cult perfume has had a glow-up and it smells incredible. Notes include lavender, juicy pear, and bergamot.

Yellow Floral Mindfulness Journal
4 of 39

Give the gift of mental clarity with this pretty journal from Oliver Bonas.

Percy Pig™ Mug
5 of 39

Win Christmas gifting with this adorable Percy Pig cup. Staaawp it.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 PC Set
6 of 39

A full-size Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush plus two minis for just £29? Heaven, if you ask us.

Hey Harper Easygoing Set
7 of 39

Step up your stacking game with this best-selling set from Hey Harper. It instantly elevates any outfit.

REHAB. Your Hair Complete Bundle
8 of 39

Heat-free curls have been our favourite TikTok beauty hack this year and this REHAB. set has everything you need for Really Great Hair.

Rejig x Sofie Birkin
9 of 39

This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle is a work of art in itself. Perfect for #JOMO weekends at home.

Too Faced Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Sweet and Spicy Eyeshadow Palette
10 of 39

This new warm-toned eyeshadow palette by Too Faced will go down a treat with any beauty fan. Just look at those shimmers!

Bondi Sands Best of Bondi Set
11 of 39

Introducing a mammoth Bondi Sands tanning set that is incredible value for money, especially now it has 50% off.

Ember Mugu00b2 temperature control smart mug
12 of 39

If her cuppa is always going cold, she will love this smart mug where you can control the temperature via an app on her phone. The future is here and it's glorious.

13 of 39

The perfect statement bag for pairing with all of her festive outfits and beyond.

Cozy boucle knitted hoody
14 of 39

Elevate her loungewear collection with this ultra-snuggly SKIMS hoodie.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit
15 of 39

Everything you need to create the perfect festive nude lip, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Skylar Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
16 of 39

December is the perfect excuse to wear ALL the sequins and this Style Cheat number nails the brief perfectly.

Auree Jewellery Iseo Pink Chalcedony & Gold Vermeil Bracelet
17 of 39

Some gorgeous arm candy she can wear forever and always.

UGG
18 of 39

So comfortable! So chic! We're never taking ours off.

Good Wash Day Leopard Print Organic Jersey Hair Towel
19 of 39

Improve and protect your hair’s health with this ultra-soft organic jersey cotton towel. There are plenty of prints to suit your personal brand.

Coloured Glass Mugs - Set of 2
20 of 39

Stop what you're doing! We've found the most perfect glass mugs for her daily iced coffee.

CÎROC Passion Vodka
21 of 39

A show-stopper of a bottle, this is described as a 'sun-kissed and silky-smooth new spirit.' Yum.

x
22 of 39

Pricey? Absolutely, but it's the coffee table book of the moment. A must-have for interior fans.

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush
23 of 39

A hardworking yet affordable toothbrush that is engineered to give you a deeper more bespoke clean. Whatsmore, it's ROSE GOLD.

Fairisle Cotton Jersey Pyjama Set
24 of 39

Pour Moi's cheerful festive jammies are going straight into our basket.

NEOM The Winter Wellbeing Wonders Candle Trio
25 of 39

Nothing feels as Christmassy as NEOM's festive candle selection, NOTHING.

Teddy Fleece Adults' Hooded Blanket
26 of 39

Just know, we will be LIVING in this teddy fleece blanket the whole of winter. That is all.

Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Dewing Great Set
27 of 39

For a gleam that would rival fairy lights, we adore this dew-enhancing set from Glow Recipe.

myla
28 of 39

A gorgeous body which can look equally sexy dressed up with trousers and a blazer.

The Sleep Box
29 of 39

A box full of hard-working heroes dedicated to elevating those magical eight hours.

christmas
30 of 39

Nothing says 'have a wholesome 2023' quite like an LED mask. This must-have skincare gadget promises to boost collagen and clear blemishes.

Personalised Velvet Airpods Case
31 of 39

Add some pizzazz to her AirPods case with this adorable offering from Not On The Highstreet.

Bird Of Paradise
32 of 39

Be the envy of your friends with your very own Birds of Paradise plant. Leaf Envy also offers monthly plant subscriptions which are perfect for gifting.

Birkenstock Womens Arizona Fell In Black
33 of 39

The coolest (and snuggliest) footwear to run errands in.

Sequin star headband
34 of 39

Make the whole place ✨shimmer✨ with this gorgeously-glitzy headband.

xx
35 of 39

Made for the princess in your life, this is all she will be spritzing this December.

Black Silk Sleep Mask
36 of 39

A 100% Mulberry silk eye mask that is gentle on your skin so you can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Beautyblender Blending Queen Blend & Cleanse Set
37 of 39

Get in the party mood with Beautyblender’s festive Blending Queen - hands-down, the best beauty sponge on the internet.

Gemma Collins Kiwi & Lime Premium Gin Liqueur
38 of 39

What's better than fruity gin liqueur? Gemma Collins fruity gin liqueur! The ultimate gift for the GC fan in your life.

Mushroom Lidded Soup Bowl
39 of 39

The only acceptable way to slurp your soup is from a mushroom bowl.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Timber by Pitbull and Kesha