It’s Christmas gift guide time! 40+ brilliant gift ideas for her

From the endless Quality Street tins and the EastEnders Christmas special to mum's roast dinners - we don't need to tell you how great Christmas is, or how we've been counting down since September the 1st (oops).

To get you feelin' as Christmassy as Mariah Carey belting out 'All I Want For Christmas' wrapped head-to-toe in tinsel, we've rounded up the best gifts for the woman in your life who you intend on spoiling.

Of course, you don't need gifts to show your love, but it's a pretty good place to start...

From skincare sets to posh champers, here are all the best gifts to spoil your sister, bestie, cousin or YOURSELF, because hun, you deserve it.