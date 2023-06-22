  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

How to recreate the glazed eyeshadow trend, starting from £5

She's ✨glistening✨

glazed-eyeshadow-trend-where-to-shop
by Emily Hirst |
Posted
Slide 1 of 6
1
Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow
Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow
2
Illamasqua Iconic Chromes
Illamasqua Iconic Chromes
3
3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow
3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow
4
XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent
XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent
5
Peaches &amp; Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush
Peaches &amp; Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush
6
Jelly Pop Glow Stick
Jelly Pop Glow Stick

Step aside Glazed doughnut nails, there’s a new glimmering trend on the horizon - glazed eyeshadow. We have Hailey Bieber to thank for our sweet and shiny manicures, but now the almost edible shine is gracing our eyelids.

The glazed effect is definitely here to stay. The subtle wet look is giving our everyday eye look a statement yet subtle boost. Forget shimmers and metallics, Hailey Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld and celebrity MUA Ash K Holm are already loving the luminous lids.

This technique is different to your typical glitter eye look. Swapping chunky sparkles for a dreamy and seamless style.

With the help of cream shadow and immaculate blending, the glazed eyeshadow trend is best achieved with sheer pigments and soft tones, pastel colours and bronzed hues including sultry champagne and summer-ready lilac.

As the trend garners increasing attention on TikTok, lovers of the iridescent appearance are on the hunt for the best products that won’t break the bank (same).

TikTok user @elizabethsmakeup raved about Made By Mitchell’s Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow. In her TikTok, she described it as a “one and done” product that can be easily buffed onto the lid for a lit-from-within yet effortless look.

Available in a variety of colours to suit every palette, the deliciously lustrous cream eyeshadow is just £12. We’ll take one in every colour, please.

Looking for more affordable buys to achieve the glam sheen? Don’t worry hun, we’ve done the work for you.

SHOP: All the products you need to nail the glazed eyeshadow trend

1. Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow

Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow
beauty bay

View offer

Description

Mitchell is the king of dripping dewiness and this gel glaze is the proof in the Made By Mitchell

Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. Illamasqua Iconic Chromes

Illamasqua Iconic Chromes
look fantastic

View offer

Description

In need of a multi-dimensional yet buildable formula? Illamasqua’s host of chrome-look eyeshadows

Illamasqua Iconic Chromes
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. 3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow

3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow
notino

View offer

Description

3INA’s stay-all-day yet satin-finish cream eyeshadow is long-wearing AND waterproof.

**Notino

3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent

XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent
boots

View offer

Description

Want your eye-glaze to stay smudge-free? Try a translucent eye primer to keep your shadow stuck,

XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Peaches &amp; Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush

Peaches & Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush
prettylittlething

View offer

Description

Peaches & Creams' synthetic yet fluffy brushes ensure you have full control whilst mastering that

Peaches & Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Jelly Pop Glow Stick

Jelly Pop Glow Stick
elf

View offer

Description

In search of equally glistening skin? This multi-use product boasts a luminous glow whilst

Jelly Pop Glow Stick
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Ain't That Just The Way by Lutricia McNeal