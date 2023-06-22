How to recreate the glazed eyeshadow trend, starting from £5

by Emily Hirst |

Step aside Glazed doughnut nails, there’s a new glimmering trend on the horizon - glazed eyeshadow. We have Hailey Bieber to thank for our sweet and shiny manicures, but now the almost edible shine is gracing our eyelids.

The glazed effect is definitely here to stay. The subtle wet look is giving our everyday eye look a statement yet subtle boost. Forget shimmers and metallics, Hailey Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld and celebrity MUA Ash K Holm are already loving the luminous lids.

This technique is different to your typical glitter eye look. Swapping chunky sparkles for a dreamy and seamless style.

With the help of cream shadow and immaculate blending, the glazed eyeshadow trend is best achieved with sheer pigments and soft tones, pastel colours and bronzed hues including sultry champagne and summer-ready lilac.

As the trend garners increasing attention on TikTok, lovers of the iridescent appearance are on the hunt for the best products that won’t break the bank (same).

TikTok user @elizabethsmakeup raved about Made By Mitchell’s Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow. In her TikTok, she described it as a “one and done” product that can be easily buffed onto the lid for a lit-from-within yet effortless look.

Available in a variety of colours to suit every palette, the deliciously lustrous cream eyeshadow is just £12. We’ll take one in every colour, please.

Looking for more affordable buys to achieve the glam sheen? Don’t worry hun, we’ve done the work for you.

SHOP: All the products you need to nail the glazed eyeshadow trend

1. Made By Mitchell Gel Glaze Cream Eyeshadow beauty bay Description Mitchell is the king of dripping dewiness and this gel glaze is the proof in the Made By Mitchell

2. Illamasqua Iconic Chromes look fantastic Description In need of a multi-dimensional yet buildable formula? Illamasqua's host of chrome-look eyeshadows

3. 3INA The 24H Cream Eyeshadow notino Description 3INA's stay-all-day yet satin-finish cream eyeshadow is long-wearing AND waterproof.

4. XX Revolution Eye Fix Primer Translucent boots Description Want your eye-glaze to stay smudge-free? Try a translucent eye primer to keep your shadow stuck,

5. Peaches & Cream Black NO 10 Eye Blending Brush prettylittlething Description Peaches & Creams' synthetic yet fluffy brushes ensure you have full control whilst mastering that