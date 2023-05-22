Glow Up’s Howard Kong shares five tips that will instantly transform your make-up

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is back on our screens for series five and it's easily one of our favourite telly shows right now. Hosted by legend Leomie Anderson, the show follows ten aspiring make-up artists who battle it out to win a huge industry contract. Think Bake Off, but with a lot more glitter.

One of this year's contestants is Howard Kong, a mega-talented make-up artist who specialises in red-carpet beauty looks. His beauty know-how, smoky eyeshadow techniques and ability to make his clients look glowy AF? Out of this world.

"Appearing on Glow Up was honestly a dream come true," Howard tells heat. "It really helped to push me to my limits and I did things that I never thought I'd be able to do... like face painting! With eliminations, it can be quite emotional, but the whole experience was just amazing and I met so many amazing people."

As Howard is a born pro at all the whole make-up malarky, we sat him down and asked how we can improve our beauty game. From blotting paper to creasing under-eyes, he shares his five favourite tips for a flawless base...

1) Start with a massage

"Like painting, you need to have a good canvas. Lymphatic massage is great, especially in the morning when it's natural for your skin to be a bit puffy. Just a bit of massage will help to get the blood circulation going, wake up your skin and give you a glow. When the skin is warm and awake, it helps your skin to absorb your skincare products better.

"The easiest way to do this is by using a Gua Sha tool or a jade roller if you can use your thumb and index finger. Then start in the middle of your face and move upward, so everything is lifted."

2) For glowy make-up, less is always more

"I like to start with a rich moisturiser to prep the skin and get that initial glow. Then if you add a touch of concealer in pinpoint areas, a colour corrector or a skin tint instead of a foundation, you'll achieve that really glowy look. I love the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter(£39) or on the pricier side, Pat McGrath's Sublime Perfection Foundation which has a natural matte finish(£62). I love using concealer in just the places that need it without going overboard."

3) Under-eye concealer creasing? Don't skip eye cream

"Sometimes people go on YouTube and think they need to draw a triangle and go really full-on from their inner corner to their outer corner. You often don't need to and to have your concealer sit really beautifully you need an eye cream. An eye cream is a must. The only reason you get creases is because your under-eye needs hydration. Then apply concealer strategically.

"Greyish tones are normally just in the inner corner or underneath the inner corner but you don't always need to drag it to your outer corner. Then finish with a powder to set it in place. I take an eyeshadow brush and then tap it to set it."

4) Blotting paper is your BFF

"Throughout the day, before you touch up your powders, take a bit of tissue to absorb any oil, rather than putting powder over oil. If you put powder over oil, imagine you are baking a cake... it's going to look cloggy! If you find your make-up is looking cakey after applying powder, make sure to use tissue paper or blotting paper to remove any excess oil first. Don't rub, but press gently."

5) Good make-up doesn't have to cost the earth

"Some of the products I use aren't the most expensive. Everyone loves the Bobbi Brown Gel Eyeliner(£25) but I find Maybelline's Drama Gel Eyeliner so good and it's only £9.99. It's beautiful, really pigmented and gets the job done.

"Also mascaras, sometimes I find drugstore mascaras are even better. Especially, say the Maybelline Sky High Mascara in Brown(£9.59). It's so good, I was doing a look the other day with it and I was blown away by how stunning it is. I've recently become obsessed with L'Oreal's Colour Riche Volume Intense Matte lipsticks(£7.99). They are a little matte, but if you prep the lips well the colours are so beautiful."