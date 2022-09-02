  1. Home
The £10 product the Love Island girls swore by to be ‘glowing all day’

Apparently, it has seen "every one of the girl's bum cheeks" 🍑

by Caitlin Casey |
Posted

We think it's totally unfair how GORG the Love Island girls looked in the villa every single day. Shimmery, golden and smooth, how the hell do they do it?

Well, actually, now we know how they do it because semi-finalist Paige Thorne has let us into a little secret on how the gals got their legs and arms so shiny - and, even better, it's only £10.

Yep, that's right. It's a total bargain. So, even though that summer is almost over, you can still get a glowy and golden sheen like the Love Islanders. What is it, you ask? Well, it's just the Revolution Glow Radiance Shimmer Oil (£10.80) that the Islanders were obsessed with.

Paige told heat: "What we did have in the beauty stash which we were all obsessed with was the Revolution Body Shimmer Oil and we would all just be glowing in the day.

"And only Ekin-Su had a body brush. Honestly, this body brush has seen everyone one of the girl’s bum cheeks using the body oil, we were all rinsing it!"

Right, so apply the Revolution Body Oil all over the body, including the bum cheeks? We got it. Thanks, Paige for that.

Ready to get your own hands on this life-changing glowy product? Check out where to buy it (for just a tenner) down below.

SHOP: The shimmery body oil all the Love Islanders used

Gallery

Where to grab the Revolution Glow Radiance Shimmer Oil

Makeup Revolution Glow Radiance Shimmer Oil, Gold
1 of 5
Amazon
2 of 5
Amazon
Makeup Revolution Glow Radiance Shimmer Oil, Warm Bronze
3 of 5
Amazon
Makeup Revolution Molten Body Glow, Bronze
4 of 5

Makeup Revolution Glow Shimmer Oil Buffing Brush, Gold
5 of 5
Amazon
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

