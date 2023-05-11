Love Island’s Ellie Spence swears by this £8.95 treatment for ‘super glossy hair’

Love Island bombshell and all-round icon, Ellie Spence has shared her favourite hack for achieving glossy hair at home and it's already gone viral on TikTok

The 25-year-old shared her latest find with her 83k followers on Instagram and it's a brand-new launch from Skin Proud's sister company, Hair Proud.

She wrote, "I've used this a few times now and my hair always dries super glossy."

The Love Island star then showed off the results of the affordable gleam spray and we are in awe. Honestly? It's one for the vision board.

The cheap-as-chips hair treatment is heat activated and promises a long-lasting frizz-free gleam that is totally waterproof. TikTok has already likened the hair treatment to the cult ColourWOW Dream Coat Spray (£21.60).

In fact, TikToker An Nguyen tried both products side by side and concluded that the Hair Proud side turned out 'shinier'. INTERESTING.

The unique formula includes glycerin and hyaluronic acid which are hair and scalp conditioning ingredients, meaning your hair will be full of moisture and hydration.

Worried about flyaways? No problem. This spray is designed to smooth your hair cuticles, reducing any flyaways and stray hairs. What's even better is that its lightweight formula prevents your hair from being left greasy while also leaving a waterproof finish. WATERPROOF. Now, we're sold.

TikTok is awash with compliments for the shine spray with @maneandtayl rating it 10/10: “Look at that shine!”

Meanwhile @theblondemuse shared, “This is not the same head of hair! I literally have not been this impressed with a product in forever.”

Meanwhile @emma.esquivel shared the product with her followers claiming that it "made my hair so shiny and pretty, I'm obsessed!"