Treat your hair (and yourself!) with 20% off Hairburst bundles

Our hair has truly been through it. From dying our hair pink a la Kylie Jenner to trying every heated hair tutorial that lands on our TikTok FYP, it's no wonder our hair refuses to grow and our split ends are forever crying out for some much-needed TLC.

Thank goodness we have Hairburst, the undisputable experts in fast and healthy hair growth.

In fact, the Insta-worthy brand reached mega heights after launching its viral chewable hair vitamins, which customers love for giving them long and thick tresses in as little as three months.

One chuffed customer wrote, "I have been using the chewable vitamins for over 2 years now, the length my hair has grown is crazy! It feels so much thicker and longer and I find it doesn't break as much, I couldn't live without taking the vits now!"

Now, the haircare brand has plenty of other high-performance formulas on its roster, including its Long and Healthy Hair Mask, Hydrating & Balancing Scalp Tonic and Derma Scalp Roller for thin hair, all made with healthy, luscious hair in mind. Sign us up.

Luckily for us, Hairburst has announced that they are offering mega money off their bundles for a limited time only, perfect for anyone experiencing those dreaded January blues or making it their 2024 mission to finally grow their hair (same here, hun.)

The bundles are already a clever way to save some cash, but you can now use the code 'xxxx' at the checkout for an extra 20% off. Blimey.