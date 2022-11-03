How to get rid of blackheads properly, according to science

by Elena Angelides |

We all know that spots, acne and pesky blackheads can be troublesome to manage and even impact our self-esteem. It can be hard to know the best practice when it comes to blackhead removal, especially since the universe of skincare is pretty-darn-over-saturated with information.

It’s enough to make even the beauty tutorial addicts amongst us (hiya 👋) feel overwhelmed.

We’re here to cut through the noise and give you the simplified, girl’s best-friend version of how to get of rid of blackheads and get your skin looking fresh AF.

What are blackheads and what causes them?

Blackheads are one of the six types of spots caused by acne. These black or yellowish bumps form when a pore – pores are simply the opening of hair follicles - becomes clogged with a combination of dead skin cells and an excess of the skin’s natural oil.

In the instance that the skin over this bump opens, a blackhead is created and if it remains closed, a whitehead appears. A common misconception is that blackheads are dark because the open surface has attracted and trapped dirt, however, it’s actually because the skin opening allows for an oxidation process, causing it to turn black.

We know, less gross, but still, not fabulous.

At night, our skin cells regenerate and if make-up is not properly removed, it traps the skin’s natural oil, causing clogged pores.

Now, the science is out the way (phew - well, mostly), we’re on to the beauty. It’s advised that using non-comedogenic products – ones which do not contain harmful oils that potentially block pores – is best for treating blackheads.

Remember, trying to squeeze blackheads won’t help and can cause scarring. The best way to remove blackheads is to prevent blackheads. Join us, as we break down how…

How can you reduce blackheads by cleansing?

If you’re a total beginner to the world of skincare, there is one easy-to-remember golden rule. You always cleanse first. Think of it as _clean_ing the skin, before anything else happens.

Cleansing removes make-up, dead skin cells, oil and dirt, to keep pores free of dead skin and excess oil, which we have now learned, thanks to our above science lesson, are the cause of blackheads.

For blackhead prevention and removal, salicylic acid is an ideal ingredient to search for in a cleanser. At first, skin can be very sensitive to salicylic acid, and although you should cleanse twice a day – in the morning and at night - you should only use the cleanser containing salicylic acid three times a week at first, and a regular cleanser on every other occasion.

Over time, as your skin becomes accustomed to salicylic acid, you could use a regular cleanser in the morning and one containing salicylic acid at night.

The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Cleanser (£10.99) is one of our favourite face washes for combatting blackheads. The brand wants to simplify skincare packaging and provide hard-working yet affordable formulas that really do work.

For a salicylic acid-free option, we like to keep it classic with CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser (£8). It’s non-comedogenic and a favourite with celebs and beauty editors for ensuring the skin is nourished, as well as blemish-free.

How can you reduce blackheads by exfoliating?



Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It has many benefits, including helping make-up to sit better and last longer, as well assist with blood circulation and get rid of the skin’s dull appearance.

And of course, when it comes to blackheads, exfoliation’s removal of dead skin cells helps to reduce the clogging of pores. It can remove existing blackheads as well as prevent future ones from forming. A double win.

The key word when it comes to exfoliating is gentle. Gentle. Exfoliation. OK? Look for products containing AHAs and BHAs. AHA stands for alpha hydroxy acid and are water-soluble acids made from fruits, their benefits lean towards dry skin relief and anti-ageing.

BHA stands for beta hydroxy acid, BHAs are oil-soluble and are best for sun damage and acne issues, ideal for… ding ding ding, blackheads.

For a few classic AHAs and BHAs to look out for, glycolic acid is an AHA made from sugar cane, mandelic acid is an AHA made from bitter almonds and our friend from upstairs, salicylic acid is a BHA. Its natural form is derived from the bark of a willow tree but It can be chemically manufactured too.

People often wonder how often you should exfoliate your face, as it can be a harsh on the skin. Experts note it’s safe to use an exfoliator two-three times per week, as long as your skin can handle it. It’s wise to gradually build up use.

Our top BHA choice is Paula's choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (£34) - * chef’s kiss * - she’s a beauty!

The Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser(£39) is perfect if you want to try both types of acid.

What are topical retinoids and how can they reduce blackheads?

Topical retinoids are medications derived from vitamin A. They can come as creams, lotions, foams, emulsions or gels, and are used to treat acne. These magic little lotions and potions work to unplug pores and even help other products better enter and clear them. Another double whammy.

Adapalene is a chemical compound, also named Differin, and is a good over-the-counter option as studies have found it just as effective as other retinoids, yet it causes less irritation.

Topical retinoids increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun, so avoid using them before UV exposure. Ideally, apply before bed and remember, SPF is your BFF.

How can clay and charcoal masks reduce blackheads?

As blackheads appear more frequently on oily-prone skin, clay and charcoal masks, which help draw out oils and toxins and help unclog pores are another fabulous method for blackhead removal.

First things first, clay is the way! Look out for masks containing sulphur, as this ingredient breaks down dead skills cells, which contribute to blackhead formation too. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, this fabulous little fella, Mudmasky’s Facial Detox Purifying Recovery Mask (£36), is just as good as having a facial. Get ready for a serious glow-up.

Then, the magic of activated charcoal is that it works best the longer it’s left on the skin, so its form as a charcoal face mask is ideal. Our all-time fave is Quick Fix Facial’s Black Peel Mask (£4.99). Keeping it simple but effective is key here)

What are chemical peels and how can they reduce blackheads?

A chemical peel can sound a bit intimidating, but they’re essentially just intense exfoliation, intended to be used less frequently. Chemical peels enlist one of our trusty AHA or BHA pals, but are applied at night and in a higher concentration to remove dead skills cells and stimulate new cell growth.

Once limited to treatment rooms at the beauticians, chemical peels have now become magic products you can use at home. Although typically used to help with sun damage, the impact of ageing and to remove minor scarring, chemical peels can target acne, by reducing dead skin and enlarged pores.

As nighttime is when your skin does its whole cell regeneration thang, it’s the best time for a chemical peel and it’s even more receptive, since it doesn’t’ need to protect itself from pollution and dirt.

For a super gentle chemical peel, all hail Kiehl's Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate (£43). It contains phytic acid, an AHA derived from seeds, nuts, legumes, and unprocessed whole grain and is a milder version of glycolic acid.

If you want something slighter stronger, The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution (£6.30). It has a higher concentration of AHAs, compromised of glycolic, lactic, tartaric and citric acid to work on the skin’s outer surface. It also includes salicylic acid to unclog pores as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate.

Make sure you’re putting your SPF on in the morning, as these peels will make your skin extra sensitive to the sun.

If you want to seek a chemical peel at a beauty clinic, there are three types, superficial, medium and deep. The first two are the safest and cost between £60 and £100, and the latter can go up in price from £500 and requires slightly more caution.

Deep chemical peels are long-lasting and do not need to be repeated. If you are considering one, check the person is on a register and avoid practitioners who have only carried out a short course. You should have a consultation before as there are possible risks, such as permanent darkening of the skin, sores and irritation.

What products should I avoid?

Listen, sis, we’ve already been through the fact that trying to pop your blackheads is black-listed behaviour, and we’re here to tell you that trying to extract those bad boys by any other means is never OK.

Pore strips can remove natural oils which are necessary for your skin, causing it to become dry and even irritated. Ironically, it makes your oil glands go into hyperdrive and over produce, resulting in the blackhead issue all over again. Avoid avoid avoid!

Benzoyl peroxide is a key ingredient in many acne creams. But when asked, should I use Benzoyl peroxide for blackheads, our answer is no no no! Benzoyl peroxide is for inflammatory acne - spots such as cysts and pustules - and also works to reduce bacteria. However, blackheads are not an inflammatory spot and isn't caused by bacteria, so products containing benzoyl peroxide won’t make any difference.