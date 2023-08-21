I tried Jerome Russell’s £9.99 Olaplex dupe and here are my honest thoughts

It's no secret that we love a beauty dupe here at heatworld, but not all beauty dupes are created equal. One product that has more dupes than you can shake a stick at is Olaplex, the game-changing bond-repairing system loved by hair professionals the world over.

The OG Olaplex shampoo and conditioner (£56) will set you back a pretty penny, with the cost rising even higher if you add on the bonding oil (hello Olaplex hair oil dupes), plus other products from the range. While we love the original, sometimes our bank balances can't quite stretch to a more indulgent spend - even if your hair is crying out for it.

When I spotted the new Jerome Russell JPLEX system, coming in at just a fraction of the price but promising the same results, I had to get my hands on it.

The four-step JPLEX system was originally intended to protect and nourish blonde hair during the lightening process, but it quickly became a firm salon favourite with all hair colours and textures. Designed to nourish your hair to its core, the process evolved into a full, salon-strength treatment, available at a high street price.

How to apply Jerome Russell JPLEX system:

After brushing that through until your hair is saturated, apply the shampoo and rinse as normal. Follow with the conditioner (the star of the show), leaving it on for a minimum of ten minutes. Finally, spritz the leave-in treatment through your hair, and then dry and style as normal.

My honest thoughts...

The process took about 30 minutes, including ten minutes for the conditioner to work its magic, plus blow-drying my hair afterwards. As someone who despises hair wash day, this was a real pro for me.

A little goes a long way - I used about six pumps of the shampoo, and to be honest, I could’ve used maybe two pumps less if I was feeling particularly thrifty on any given day. It transformed into a thick lather and my hair felt really clean after rinsing. You know the feeling.

I used about nine pumps of the conditioner at first but went back in for another three to fully saturate my hair, and my hair seemed to drink it up (it didn’t sit on top like some I’ve tried). I'm certain the products will last a good while, which makes them great value for money.

Before and after using the treatment.

I didn’t have a watch on and didn’t set a timer, but luckily, I can recite every word to one ten-minute song and one song ten-minute song only - All Too Well, by our lord and saviour, Taylor Swift. Scientist? Me? I hopped out of the shower after my Grammy-winning performance, and having done a quick towel-dry, applied about nine sprays of the leave-in treatment (which contains a heat protectant too, btw).

I blow-dried my hair as usual and found the process was quicker and easier now my hair was deep-conditioned and detangled. Achy arm? I don't know her.

The results? Silky, glossy, revitalised hair which was so manageable, and had that lovely lightweight feeling to it that comes with a trip to the hairdresser. It also smelled amazing, which is always a plus.

What I loved...

The products were easy to apply and I only needed a little bit to get my desired results. The treatment left my hair feeling deeply nourished, and looking shiny and smooth. It made styling a breeze, and my hair smelled amazing.

What could be better...

The only thing that I struggled with the first time around was applying the Bond Primer. It has a water-like consistency, so is a little messy to use as it starts to drip down before you can work it in. I found that applying it onto a hairbrush and smoothing it through was much easier than trying to apply it without.

Final verdict:

If you're looking for an affordable treatment in-between salon visits, I'd absolutely recommend Jerome Russell's JPLEX system. Not only is it easy to apply, but it smells great, takes no time at all and leaves hair feeling soft and manageable. The treatment made blow-drying a dream, and my hair looked shinier, not as dull, and smooth.

If you don't want to invest in the whole range, the conditioner and leave-in treatment by themselves would make brilliant new additions to your haircare routine. I plan to use them both on rotation when I don't have time for the whole four-step process.

You can shop each product below (starting from £9.99), or head to Superdrug to view the full range.

How we tested:

I tested the products twice before writing this review, just to make sure the results weren't a fluke. I used them on third-day hair, and I haven't been to the hairdresser in around seven weeks, so my hair is in need of a little TLC. I blow-dried my hair as part of the testing but didn't use any other products or styling tools for the 'after' picture above. I then went on to curl my hair.