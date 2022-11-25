This is the £4 cult hair styling product the Kardashians can’t stop using

We've just waved goodbye to another season of The Kardashians which was full of glamour, silliness and Kris Jenner hiding behind a napkin after eating one too many CBD gummies. But our favourite part of the show is spotting beauty products that the family uses, and it turns out some of them are actually super affordable.

In last week's penultimate episode, which saw all five sisters (and Kris of course) go to The Met Ball, there was one product that seemed to be doing the rounds between all the Kardashian sisters and we couldn't believe how cheap it is.

To hold their locks in place for one of the fanciest events of the year, nearly all the sisters were seen using Schwarzkopf's Got2b Glued Hairspray (£4). The best part? It's only £4.

Hair whizz Chris Appleton was doing both Kim and Khloe's hair for the Met Ball and was seen using Got2b Glued for last-minute touch-ups and to hold Khloe's slicked-back look in place. The hairspray then made ANOTHER appearance whilst Kendall was getting ready in her hotel room with Jen Atkin on her hair.

Even seconds before Kylie was ready to walk the red carpet, her hair stylist was seen quickly touching her up with the hairspray yet again. So if four of the five Kardashian sisters are sold, then we are too.

In case somehow you missed it, Kim channelled Marilyn Monroe for the event, wearing none other than Marilyn's iconic sparkly 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress. But of course, in true Kardashian fashion, there was some drama when it came to the dress. When Kim first tried it on, it wouldn't go up over her hips, so she then proceeded to commit to a brutal workout routine to fit into it.

But when that all-important Met Monday and Kim's dress went on perfectly. The relief.

To commit to Marilyn's look, Kim decided to dye her hair blonde last minute, and anyone who has ever gone from brunette to blonde knows that this is no easy task. Cut to a scene of Kim kneeling over a shower cubicle trying to wash the bleach out of her hair, after which Chris Appleton applies yet ANOTHER layer.

But Kim's effort finally paid off and she was able to shuffle up the Met steps in her super tight dress, get her pics, and then change into a replica dress for the actual event. That's what we call dedication.

Watching all of the sisters in glam for The Met gave us the perfect opportunity to take a glimpse into the products that they use and we were surprised to see how cheap some of them were. So here are some of the products that we spotted the Kardashians using...