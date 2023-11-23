I’m a beauty writer and the cleanser I use every single day is currently in the Black Friday sales

Sometimes you come across a particular beauty product and you think...how did I live without this before? And no - that's not being dramatic, it's the stone-cold truth. Once you find that one, game-changing product, life scientifically gets better - and that's a fact. What's mine? It's my favourite face wash, of course - the La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel. What's more, Black Friday 2023 means it's now discounted to under £17 for a giant 400ml bottle. *Cue girlish screams*

So, what's so special about this foaming cleanser? I'm glad you asked *pulls out a ginormous notebook that thuds on the table in a dramatic fashion*. Where do I begin?

What is the La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser?

La Roche Posay, now owned by L'Oréal, and is made with thermal water tracing back to the 1400s. The life-changing thermal spring water at the heart of La Roche Posay's story has made a real clinical impact for well over six centuries and continues its treatment of skin conditions today. The brand is recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, so it's a formula you can trust. Plus it's French, and French skincare is the pinnacle of luxury. Oui.

Perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin, the La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel diminishes your excess sebum, as well as tackling your active acne and blemishes. It is also a suitable cleanser for sensitive skin, so you can rest easy.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel review: my honest thoughts

This stuff is gold dust. It did a fantastic job clearing up my spots and even faded my old acne scars slightly, which I never thought would disappear. It's a great price point (especially if you get the 400ml bottle for £16.49, it lasts a millennium), and feels nice and silky on the face.

My cleansing routine... Credit: Ruby Barry

SHOP: La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel on sale during Black Friday

Or if you want to purchase a smaller bottle of the La Roche Posay cleanser...

In my skincare routine, I usually use it as a second step in my double cleansing routine (my first step is to use rosehip oil as a makeup remover). The La Roche Posay cleanser lathers up beautifully in my hands and glides smoothly across the face, eliminating my daily dirt, oil and impurities that build up. The best thing? It doesn't strip the natural skin barrier that my face needs. After using it, my face looks squeaky clean, and most importantly feels squeaky clean. You know the feeling I mean. The feeling that every molecule of dirt is gone, and you can feel ever-so-smug about it. It can be a little drying, so make sure to follow up with your moisturiser soon after washing, and your face will look effortlessly dewy.

Of course, new spots pop up, as they inevitably do, but the fact that this formula can clear them up so quickly, and the fact that it has faded my old acne scars - is incredible to me. This is truly a life-changing product folks.