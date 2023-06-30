Elf launch a £4 ‘dupe’ of the viral Laneige lip balm and it’s GOOD

by Emily Hirst |

If you’ve been scrolling on 'skinTok' over the past twelve months, you’ve surely seen the Kendall Jenner-approved Laneige lip range. They're loved by the lip balm obsessed and influencers alike. Sporting price tags that are on the heftier side (around the £18 mark), the Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm have been praised for nourishing even the crustiest of lips (we don’t judge babe). But, what if we told you there's a new Laneige lip balm dupe on the market for only £4?

But it’s time for Laneige to step off the first-place podium. Hydrated pout lovers are officially swooning over a brand-new elf launch. Presenting: elf's Squeeze Me Lip Balm.

Sharing the news on TikTok, Elf fans are raving about the new addition to the lip product roster, claiming it's a miraculous dupe of the beloved Laneige lip range, especially the Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm.

For a perfect dupe for the Laneige lip balms, elf has us covered...

1. Squeeze Me Lip Balm elf View offer Description Available in the colours vanilla frosting, strawberry, grape, honeydew and peach. elf's products ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Showing off their latest purchase, @taylornelsonoffical compared the almost identical packaging of the elf Squeeze Me Lip Balm and the Laneige option. She gushed, “HOLY SMOKES the ELF'IN dupes coming out this year are 🔥”. On her video, we noticed someone commented "Every time I buy something from Sephora elf makes a dupe lmfao." Relatable.

Screenshots from Taylor Nelson's viral TikTok on elf's Laneige dupe

Beauty lover @glamgirlem also noticed the shocking similarity as she tested the two products. She even revealed: “They definitely feel the same on the lips, wow!” Clearly impressed, she went on to add: “I think we definitely have a dupe on our hands, $4, way worth it!”

Yep, you read that correctly, elf’s Laneige twin retails for just £4. That's a cool £12 cheaper than Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm.

elf’s brand-new collection of balms claims to boast a lightweight yet hydrating formula in a convenient squeezy tube. Available in 5 shades, the moisturising balm is infused with shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and goji berry for a sheer feel with a flattering tint. The collection offers a universal clear shade named honeydew as well as: vanilla frosting, strawberry, grape and peach.

Naming the new launch “your new favourite sidekick for hydrated and nourished lips,” elf has enriched its formula with “lip-loving” ingredients in colourful yet pocket-sized packaging.