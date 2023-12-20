I’ve found a dupe for the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask – and it’s only £7

If you’ve spent even a millisecond on TikTok (because what other app are you going to doom-scroll on, on your lunch break?) then you’ll have heard of the Laneige Lip Mask. Yes, the celebs love it (Kendall Jenner included) and so does the internet. It’s the biggest viral lip product since the Lush lip scrub craze of the 2010s (you just had to be there).

Reviewed by our very own Samantha Price on Grazia, Sam said that she 'loves the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask so much', that she's 'even bought it for a loved one for Christmas'. She adores that 'there are so many flavours to select from, and the scents are just divine', and that 'the consistency is so buttery...it makes your lips feel soft and nourished.' Tea. ☕️

But as heat’s resident dupe queen, I’m here to challenge the Laneige Lip Mask - GASP. I’ve found a dupe that’s over half the price and leaves my lips feeling the same level of nourished and hydrated. Be careful folks - this might just change your life.

Enter into the arena, the Lottie.London Sweet Lips Overnight Lip Mask & Balm. Infused with nourishing jojoba oil and moisturising shea butter, Sweet Lips is the ultimate lip rejuvenator. As well as conditioning the lips for a deep overnight repair, you can feel the smoothing effects all day long when used as a balm.

I’ve got both products at home, and testing them out side by side, as well as overnight for the ultimate test, I can confirm that the formula is near-identical, as well as the smell (Just Juicy most closely matches the viral Sweet Candy Laneige option). Both feel luscious and soft on the lips, and leaving them on overnight ensures my lips feel nourished and with zero crust. No more crusty lips on a winter's morning? Get in my basket - STAT.

credit: Lottie.London

All in all, I might’ve just saved you £12 on your next lip balm purchase with this Lottie.London Sweet Lips find. You can thank me later.